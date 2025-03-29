Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Nears 700

Bangkok. Nearly 700 people have been confirmed dead following a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, state media reported Saturday.

According to the military-led government’s statement, 694 fatalities have been recorded, with 1,670 others injured. An additional 68 people also sustained injuries, state-run broadcaster MRTV said. The same figures were cited by independent news outlet The Irrawaddy.

The earthquake hit around midday Friday near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, bringing down buildings and causing widespread destruction. The country’s ongoing civil conflict, which has already led to a severe humanitarian crisis, is further complicating rescue and relief efforts.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar’s ruling military government, initially reported 144 deaths in a rare television address Friday, warning that the toll was expected to rise.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Thailand, where it led to the collapse of several structures. Authorities said six people were killed and 26 injured at three construction sites, including one where an unfinished high-rise came down. As of Saturday, 47 others remained missing.

