Myanmar Earthquake Latest: Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered

Bangkok. The death toll from a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar rose to more than 1,000 on Saturday as rescue teams recovered more bodies from the rubble of collapsed buildings near the country’s second-largest city.

Myanmar’s military-led government reported that 1,002 people had been confirmed dead, with another 2,376 injured and 30 missing. Officials warned the numbers could still rise as "detailed figures are still being collected."

The disaster comes amid Myanmar’s ongoing civil war, which has already triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. The conflict has made travel difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could continue to climb.

Widespread Destruction and Aftershocks

The earthquake struck midday Friday near Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 6.4 in magnitude. The tremors caused buildings to collapse, roads to buckle, bridges to fall, and a dam to burst.

Advertisement

In the capital, Naypyidaw, crews worked Saturday to repair damaged roads. However, electricity, phone, and internet services remained down in most areas. Many government housing units collapsed, but authorities restricted access to those sections of the city.

In neighboring Thailand, the quake was felt across the greater Bangkok area, home to 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise buildings.

Bangkok city authorities reported six deaths, 26 injuries, and 47 people missing—most from a construction site near the popular Chatuchak market.

When the quake struck, a 33-story high-rise under construction by a Chinese firm for the Thai government wobbled before crashing to the ground, sending a massive plume of dust into the air as bystanders fled.

Rescue teams brought in heavy equipment Saturday to clear debris, but hope was fading for those still missing.

“I was praying they had survived, but when I saw the wreckage—where could they be? Are they still alive? I am still praying for them,” said Naruemol Thonglek, 45, sobbing as she waited for news about her missing partner and five friends, all from Myanmar.

“I cannot accept this. A close friend of mine is in there, too,” she said.

Waenphet Panta said she had not heard from her daughter, Kanlayanee, since an hour before the quake. A friend said Kanlayanee had been working high up in the building when it collapsed.

“I am praying my daughter is safe, that she has survived and is at the hospital,” she said, sitting beside Kanlayanee’s father.

Myanmar’s Seismic Risk and Structural Vulnerabilities

While earthquakes are rare in Bangkok, they are relatively common in Myanmar, which sits on the Sagaing Fault—a major fault line separating the India and Sunda plates.

Brian Baptie, a seismologist with the British Geological Survey, said a 200-kilometer (125-mile) section of the fault appeared to have ruptured for just over a minute, with up to 5 meters (16.4 feet) of displacement in places.

“When you have a large earthquake in an area where over a million people live in buildings made of timber and unreinforced brick masonry, the consequences can be disastrous,” he said.

Aid Efforts and International Response

Myanmar’s government said blood donations were in high demand in the hardest-hit areas. While previous governments were slow to accept foreign aid, military leader Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar was open to assistance.

Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup in February 2021 and is embroiled in a violent conflict with armed groups. Government forces have lost control of much of the country, making it dangerous or impossible for aid organizations to reach many areas. The United Nations estimates that more than 3 million people have been displaced by the fighting, with nearly 20 million in need of assistance.

“Although a full picture of the damage is still emerging, most of us have never seen such destruction,” said Haider Yaqub, Myanmar country director for Plan International, from Yangon. “The humanitarian needs will be significant.”

China and Russia, Myanmar’s largest arms suppliers, were among the first to send aid. A 37-member Chinese rescue team from Yunnan arrived in Yangon early Saturday with earthquake detectors, drones, and other supplies, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

Russia’s emergencies ministry dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies, state news agency Tass reported.

India also sent search and rescue teams, medical personnel, and provisions, while Malaysia announced it would send 50 aid workers on Sunday to assist in the worst-hit areas.

South Korea pledged $2 million in humanitarian aid through international organizations to support recovery efforts, stating that it would monitor the situation and consider additional support if needed.

The United Nations allocated $5 million to jumpstart relief efforts. However, U.S. aid remains uncertain. Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. would assist in the response, but experts expressed concerns due to his administration’s deep cuts to foreign aid. Reductions in funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had already forced the U.N. and NGOs to scale back many programs in Myanmar.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: