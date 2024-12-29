N. Sumatra Authorities Detain Bangladeshi National for Smuggling Compatriots

Padangsidimpuan, North Sumatra. Authorities in North Sumatra have arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly attempting to smuggle 12 of his compatriots to Malaysia for jobs, an officer said on Sunday.

Mohammad Soleh Raja, 38, was detained along with his Indonesian wife, Nurhalimah Situmorang, 34, during a raid at a rented house on Mawar Street in Padangsidimpuan.

The joint operation, conducted by the police and military, also rescued 12 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly held hostage in the same house until they paid the couple for trips to Malaysia, according to the city’s police chief, Adjunct Chief Commissioner Wira Prayatna.

The raid was launched after a tip-off from community members about the suspicious presence of multiple foreigners in the rented house.

The victims had reportedly been promised jobs in Australia by an agency in Bangladesh after paying 27,000 ringgits ($6,037) each. However, they were instead brought to Sumatra. Soleh then informed them that they would be sent to Malaysia but demanded an additional Rp 21 million ($1,295) from each individual, Wira added.

"An investigation is underway, and both the Padangsidimpuan District Police and the North Sumatra Police are collaborating with the Immigration Office to handle the case," said Wira.

Authorities seized six passports from the victims and confiscated cellphones belonging to the couple.

The suspects have been charged with people smuggling, an offense that carries a prison sentence of over 10 years.

