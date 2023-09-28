Thursday, September 28, 2023
Nagorno-Karabakh Gov't to Dissolve Itself by January 2024

Associated Press
September 28, 2023 | 2:21 pm
A wounded ethnic Armenian man named Sasha, 84 years old, from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh is helped by volunteers walk as he arrives in Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
A wounded ethnic Armenian man named Sasha, 84 years old, from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh is helped by volunteers walk as he arrives in Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)

Yerevan, Armenia. The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by Jan. 1, 2024.

The move comes after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive to reclaim full control over its breakaway region and demanded that Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh lay down their weapons and the separatist government dissolve itself.

A decree to that effect was signed by the region’s separatist President Samvel Shakhramanyan. The document cited an agreement reached last week to end the fighting under which Azerbaijan will allow the “free, voluntary and unhindered movement” of Nagorno-Karbakh residents and disarm troops in Armenia in exchange.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan that came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.

In December, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, alleging that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region’s separatist forces.

Armenia charged that the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s approximately 120,000 people. Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam -- a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, who called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

After the blockade was lifted following the offensive and a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russian peacekeepers, more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population -- 65,000 -- have fled to Armenia.
 

