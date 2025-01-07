Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf

Jakarta. Prominent journalist and Narasi TV founder Najwa Shihab is grieving the loss of her husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf, who passed away on Monday afternoon after 27 years of marriage. He was 48.

Ibrahim died while undergoing medical treatment at the PON Hospital in Jakarta. The family has not disclosed the cause of his hospitalization.

His body will lie in repose at the family residence on Jalan Jeruk Purut No. 8–9, Cilandak Timur, South Jakarta, and will be laid to rest on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Jeruk Purut Public Cemetery.

“We kindly ask for your prayers and forgiveness for any of his mistakes. May Allah accept his good deeds and grant him the best place by His side,” the family said in a public statement.

Ibrahim was a respected legal professional and partner at the prominent law firm Assegaf Hamzah & Partners. He also served as a director at Justika Siar Public, a digital platform offering online legal consultations.

Najwa and Ibrahim met while studying law at the University of Indonesia. They married in October 1997, when Najwa was just 19. While Najwa pursued a career in journalism, Ibrahim focused on law, earning a master’s degree in financial law from the University of Melbourne and later becoming a visiting researcher at Harvard Law School under its East Asian Legal Studies program.

Despite his wife's public prominence, Ibrahim remained largely outside the media spotlight.

Najwa, 47, rose to national fame as a broadcast journalist on Metro TV, where she hosted the acclaimed political talk show Mata Najwa. She later brought the show to Trans TV before founding the independent media platform Narasi TV in 2018.

The couple has a 24-year-old son, Izzat Ibrahim Assegaf, who is currently studying in the United Kingdom. In 2011, they welcomed a daughter, Namiyah, who tragically passed away just hours after birth.

