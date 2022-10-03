Nasdem Nominates Anies Baswedan as President for 2024

National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh, left, announces the candidacy of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan for the 2024 presidential election at Nasdem Tower, Central Jakarta on Oct. 3, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on Monday won crucial backing from the National Democratic Party, or Nasdem, for his presidential ambition in the 2024 election, paving way for a potential four-horse race.

Nasdem, the first party to officially name a presidential candidate for 2024, will need to forge a coalition with the Democratic Party and the Social Justice Party (PKS) to meet the threshold of 20 percent of House of Representatives seats to be eligible to nominate a candidate.

Advertisement

However, the process will be a mere formality because both parties desperately need a third partner to meet the threshold and the PKS has indicated strong support for Anies’ candidacy.

"Nasdem is looking for the best of the best candidates and finally we found him in Anies Baswedan," Nasdem Chairman Surya Paloh said when announcing the candidacy at Nasdem Tower in Central Jakarta.

Surya said the party and Anies share the spirit and views for a better Indonesia.

"We want to entrust the future of this nation to Anies Rasyid Baswedan. God willing, if he is elected, he needs to lead us to a country of honor and true character," the media mogul said.

Surya, who owns news broadcaster Metro TV and leading print and online publications, also allows Anies to pick a running mate by himself.

Anies, who was present in the ceremony, responded: “I accept the mandate.”

Anies said he is a true believer in Nasdem’s manifesto which embraces democracy, respects pluralism, and aspires for people’s freedom and prosperity.

“I always keep that in my mind. And I witness that Nasdem consistently implements the manifesto,” he said.

There have been two more coalitions eligible for nominating a presidential candidate after Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) teamed up with the National Awakening Party (PKB), while three parties -- the Golkar Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN), and the United Development Party (PPP) -- formed the United Indonesia Coalition.

The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) controls 22 percent of House seats and accordingly can nominate its own candidate.