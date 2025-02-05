National Food Supply Secure as Indonesia Prepares for Ramadan

Antara
February 5, 2025 | 11:07 am
A man shops for rice at a traditional market in Jakarta on July 3, 2024. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)
A man shops for rice at a traditional market in Jakarta on July 3, 2024. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)

Jakarta. As the 2025 Ramadan approaches on March 1, the Head of the National Food Agency, Arief Prasetyo Adi, assured the public that Indonesia's national food stock remains secure and stable. Strategic measures, including strengthening government food reserves, have been implemented to ensure the stability of food supply and prices during this significant period.

"The national food availability is safe and sufficient to meet the public's needs during the holy month of Ramadan," Arief said on Tuesday.

Despite Ramadan being a month of fasting, food consumption typically increases as workers receive their annual bonus (THR), boosting purchasing power and demand.

According to the updated food balance projection for January–December as of January 21, the supply of 12 strategic food commodities is confirmed to be adequate. National rice stocks remain strong, with an 8 million-ton carry-over from the start of the year and 1.9 million tons in Government Rice Reserves managed by state-run logistics firm Perum Bulog, distributed across the country to stabilize supply and prices.

While the price of unhusked rice at the producer level has nearly reached the Government Purchase Price of Rp 6,500 per kg—aligned with President Prabowo Subianto's push for rice self-sufficiency—some commodities, such as dried corn, shallots, and broiler chicken meat, remain below the purchase reference price at the producer level. Conversely, at the consumer level, items like the government-subsidized cooking oil MinyaKita, red bird's eye chili, curly red chili, and medium rice have experienced price increases above the Highest Retail Price.

The national food balance for 2025 projects sufficient stock for key commodities, including 9.97 million tons of rice, 5.1 million tons of corn, and 42,867 tons of beef and buffalo meat, reflecting a controlled and stable situation.

