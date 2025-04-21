National Hero or Villain? Gov't Reviews Former President Soeharto's Legacy

Jakarta. Indonesia is considering naming former president Soeharto a national hero, a move that has sparked public debate due to his controversial legacy during the New Order regime.

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said the proposal to name the country’s second president, Soeharto, as a national hero stems from public aspirations. The suggestion is currently under review and will follow a deliberation process involving local governments, historians, and community figures.

Speaking after a post-Eid gathering event in Jakarta on Sunday, Saifullah, commonly known as Gus Ipul, said proposals typically begin with community input, including from seminars and public forums. Once a proposal is accepted by a mayor or regent, it is submitted to the provincial level for further discussion before being forwarded to the Ministry of Social Affairs.

“At the provincial level, another seminar will be held before it is submitted to us,” he explained. The Ministry will then assign a committee comprising academics, historians, religious leaders, and community representatives to evaluate the candidates.

Advertisement

The final list, Gus Ipul said, will be signed off by the ministry and forwarded to the Council on Titles and Honors for further assessment.

He acknowledged opposition to Soeharto’s candidacy, stating that the government is taking all perspectives seriously. “We are listening. This is part of the process. Everything is being documented and considered,” he said.

The nomination has sparked controversy, particularly due to Soeharto’s authoritarian rule during the New Order era. Critics point to allegations of human rights violations and suppression of civil liberties as reasons to deny him hero status.

Despite this, some scholars argue that Soeharto meets the formal requirements. Gadjah Mada University historian Agus Suwignyo said the former president made significant contributions to Indonesia’s independence struggle, including leading the 1949 General Offensive that recaptured Yogyakarta and overseeing the 1962 campaign to reclaim West Papua.

“Soeharto fits the formal criteria, but the full historical context must be considered,” Agus said. Under Social Affairs Ministerial Regulation No. 15 of 2012, candidates for national hero status must have made major contributions to the nation and never betrayed its ideals.

Agus cautioned against viewing history in black and white. “You can’t ignore his role in independence, but you also can’t ignore the controversies, especially around 1965,” he said, referring to Soeharto’s rise to power following the anti-communist purges.

He also suggested expanding the criteria for national heroes beyond military backgrounds, citing figures like Syafruddin Prawiranegara, who led the Emergency Government during the revolution, as deserving of recognition despite political controversies.

The Social Affairs Ministry has received 10 nominations for national hero status, including former President Abdurrahman Wahid, Muslim cleric Bisri Sansuri, and educator Idrus bin Salim Al-Jufri.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: