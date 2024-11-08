National Legislature Begins Playing National Anthem Every Day at 10 a.m.

Jakarta. The House of Representatives has started playing the national anthem Indonesia Raya daily at 10 a.m., beginning on Friday. According to the House secretariat, the anthem will be played at the same time every working day moving forward.

Under this new internal rule, all lawmakers, senators, and staff members are required to stand in attention and adopt the proper stance when the anthem is played.

House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar explained that the legislature’s sound system has been configured to ensure Indonesia Raya can be heard throughout the entire complex, from parking lots and corridors to all meeting rooms.

"Starting today, Indonesia Raya will be played every workday at 10 a.m. across the legislature complex," Indra announced.

The directive was issued by House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, who is currently serving as the acting chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

“This initiative aims to foster a sense of nationalism and unity among everyone working at the House of Representatives,” Sufmi wrote in the directive.

Themes of nationalism and unity have been prominent since Gerindra’s founder, Prabowo Subianto, assumed the presidency on October 20.

In late October, the retired army general led his entire cabinet on a military-style retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Over 100 ministers, vice ministers, and heads of state agencies donned camouflage uniforms and participated in the three-day retreat, which included military marching drills.

