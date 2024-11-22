National Police Uncovers 400 Human Trafficking Cases, Rescues 900 Victims

Jakarta. The National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department has uncovered nearly 400 human trafficking cases and rescued more than 900 victims within a one-month period, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 22.

“We have successfully foiled 397 human trafficking networks, with 482 individuals named as suspects,” said Wahyu Widada, chief of the department, during a press conference on Friday.

Wahyu said that the crackdown aligns with directives from President Prabowo Subianto and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, reflecting their commitment to combating human trafficking.

“In the past month, we managed to rescue 904 victims of human trafficking,” Wahyu said, highlighting the police’s focus on victim recovery and witness protection.

The traffickers primarily target Indonesian migrant workers, sending them abroad using inappropriate visas, such as tourist or pilgrimage visas, instead of proper work permits. Many of the victims were dispatched without formal job training or medical check-ups by unregistered companies operating outside the Manpower Ministry’s oversight.

“These workers are sent by companies not officially registered with the Ministry of Manpower,” Wahyu explained.

The traffickers often use illegal border crossings to smuggle victims. Once abroad, victims frequently face conditions that do not match promises made, with some being forced into exploitative labor or even sex work.

“They lure children through online applications and exploit them as commercial sex workers,” Wahyu said, adding that victims are often forced to sign debt agreements, falsely establishing financial obligations that compel them to work under exploitative conditions.

Many victims are promised lucrative salaries but end up working in illegal factories, companies, or plantations, particularly in Southeast Asia. Those who fail to meet work targets face severe punishments, including physical abuse.

The suspects face charges under Law No. 21 of 2007 on Human Trafficking and Law No. 18 of 2017 on Migrant Worker Protection. The penalties include imprisonment ranging from three to 15 years and fines of up to Rp 600 million under the former law, while the latter carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and fines of up to Rp 15 million.

The police urged the public to exercise caution regarding high-paying job offers abroad, especially those with unclear qualifications, to avoid falling victim to human trafficking networks.

