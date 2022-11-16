NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

US President Joe Biden, left, chats with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on a side event of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 15, 2022. (Antara photo)

NATO, G7 Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting in Bali over Missile Explosion in Poland

BY :HERU ANDRIYANTO

NOVEMBER 16, 2022

Bali. The leaders of security alliance NATO and the G7 countries held an emergency meeting late Tuesday after reports of a missile explosion in Poland near the border with Ukraine, which is still fighting Russia’s invasion.

The meeting was held on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali and attended by the leaders of Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Advertisement

They released a joint statement as follows:

We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday.  

We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds. 
 
We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war. We all express our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine.

SHARE
TAGS:
#International
KEYWORDS :
Russia-Ukraine War
NATO
g20 summit
Poland
Missile Attack
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE