NATO, G7 Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting in Bali over Missile Explosion in Poland

Bali. The leaders of security alliance NATO and the G7 countries held an emergency meeting late Tuesday after reports of a missile explosion in Poland near the border with Ukraine, which is still fighting Russia’s invasion.

The meeting was held on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali and attended by the leaders of Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

They released a joint statement as follows:

We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday.



We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds.



We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war. We all express our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine.