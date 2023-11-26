Nawawi to be Installed as New KPK Chairman Replacing Embattled Firli

Jakarta. Nawawi Pomolango, the deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), will be installed Monday as interim chairman replacing Firli Bahuri, who has been removed after he became a criminal suspect.

The Jakarta Police accused Firli of blackmailing then Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who eventually resigned and was named a corruption suspect by the KPK.

"Tomorrow morning Nawawi Pomolango will be sworn in as the interim chairman of the KPK in a ceremony attended by the president," Ari Dwipayana, an aide of President Joko Widodo, said in a text message on Sunday.

Nawawi’s appointment has won support from fellow deputies and top investigators at the commission.

"As his colleague, I personally support the appointment of Mr. Nawawi Pomolango as the interim chairman to defend KPK’s credibility and regain public support," KPK Deputy Chairman Nurul Ghufron said.

"Mr. Nawawi is the most senior among other commissioners so hopefully he has the wisdom that we need and wins acceptance from all KPK employees.”

Similarly, former KPK investigator Yudi Purnomo Harahap said Nawawi’s appointment is the right decision because he was never involved in any controversy and largely kept from media sensation.

“As the deputy chairman, Nawawi has always worked in the shadow of Firli. Now after he got the president’s appointment, Nawawi will be able to take important steps to defend the integrity of the KPK,” said Yudi, who once led the union of KPK employees.

