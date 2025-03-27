Nearly 1 Million Vehicles Leave Jakarta for Eid Homecoming, Peak Traffic on Friday

Rino Fajar
March 27, 2025 | 11:03 pm
SHARE
Traffic flows smoothly on the Jakarta-Cikampek route at KM 15, Bekasi, West Java, on Thursday night, March 27, 2025. State-owned toll operator Jasa Marga reported that nearly 1 million vehicles have left Greater Jakarta during the 2025 Eid homecoming period. (Beritasatu.com/Rino Fajar)
Traffic flows smoothly on the Jakarta-Cikampek route at KM 15, Bekasi, West Java, on Thursday night, March 27, 2025. State-owned toll operator Jasa Marga reported that nearly 1 million vehicles have left Greater Jakarta during the 2025 Eid homecoming period. (Beritasatu.com/Rino Fajar)

Jakarta. State-owned toll operator Jasa Marga reported that nearly 1 million vehicles have left Greater Jakarta during the 2025 Eid homecoming period, with a significant surge in traffic heading east via the Trans-Java Toll Road.

Traffic monitoring on Thursday night showed smooth but busy conditions on the Jakarta-Cikampek route at KM 15 in Bekasi, West Java, with vehicles moving at an average speed of 70 kilometers per hour.

Lisye Octaviana, head of Corporate Communication & Community Development at Jasa Marga, said that from March 21 to March 27—five days before Eid—approximately 1 million vehicles had exited Jakarta.

“About 49 percent of vehicles are heading east, with 60 percent of them passing through the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate,” Lisye said on Thursday.

Advertisement

She added that the remaining traffic was distributed as follows: 21 percent traveled south through the Ciawi Toll Gate toward Bogor, while 29 percent headed west toward Merak Port in Banten, which serves as a gateway between Java and Sumatra.

Read More:
763,000 Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta in Past 5 Days

 Overall traffic volume has increased by 13 percent compared to normal conditions. At Cikampek Utama Toll Gate alone, vehicle flow has exceeded 70 percent of the usual volume, indicating a significant rise in holiday travel.

“The peak of the homecoming exodus is expected on Friday (March 28), with high volumes continuing through Saturday (March 29),” Lisye added.

The Transportation Ministry estimates that 146.48 million people will travel for Eid this year, a 24 percent decrease from last year’s 193.6 million travelers.

Jasa Marga is offering a 20 percent discount for travelers during the peak holiday season before and during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The discount will only be available for eight days on several sections of the Trans Java and Trans Sumatra toll roads.

Read More:
State Toll Road Operator Offers 20% Discount for Ramadan Travelers

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Nearly 1 Million Vehicles Leave Jakarta for Eid Homecoming, Peak Traffic on Friday
News 2 hours ago

Nearly 1 Million Vehicles Leave Jakarta for Eid Homecoming, Peak Traffic on Friday

 Nearly 1 million vehicles have left Greater Jakarta for the Eid holiday, Jasa Marga reported.
Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
Business 4 hours ago

Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout

 Manpower Minister Yassierli to meet Gojek, Grab over Eid bonus protests as drivers demand fairer payouts.
Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport to Close for 24 Hours for Nyepi
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport to Close for 24 Hours for Nyepi

 I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali will suspend operations for 24 hours in observance of Nyepi on Saturday.
Berger Paints Singapore Acquires PT Asian Paints Indonesia
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Berger Paints Singapore Acquires PT Asian Paints Indonesia

 The company is set to expand its presence in Southeast Asia with a state-of-the-art facility in Karawang.
Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join

 Indonesia recently announced its intention to join the BRICS-backed New Development Bank (NDB).
News Index

Most Popular

Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims
1
Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims "Malicious Slander"
2
France, EU Partner to Make Indonesia's Busiest Ports Safer
3
Sludge Collapse Kills 1 At Chinese-Funded Nickel Plant in Morowali
4
Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join
5
Proposed European Force for Ukraine Could 'Respond' If Attacked by Russia: Macron
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED