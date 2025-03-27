Nearly 1 Million Vehicles Leave Jakarta for Eid Homecoming, Peak Traffic on Friday

Jakarta. State-owned toll operator Jasa Marga reported that nearly 1 million vehicles have left Greater Jakarta during the 2025 Eid homecoming period, with a significant surge in traffic heading east via the Trans-Java Toll Road.

Traffic monitoring on Thursday night showed smooth but busy conditions on the Jakarta-Cikampek route at KM 15 in Bekasi, West Java, with vehicles moving at an average speed of 70 kilometers per hour.

Lisye Octaviana, head of Corporate Communication & Community Development at Jasa Marga, said that from March 21 to March 27—five days before Eid—approximately 1 million vehicles had exited Jakarta.

“About 49 percent of vehicles are heading east, with 60 percent of them passing through the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate,” Lisye said on Thursday.

She added that the remaining traffic was distributed as follows: 21 percent traveled south through the Ciawi Toll Gate toward Bogor, while 29 percent headed west toward Merak Port in Banten, which serves as a gateway between Java and Sumatra.

Overall traffic volume has increased by 13 percent compared to normal conditions. At Cikampek Utama Toll Gate alone, vehicle flow has exceeded 70 percent of the usual volume, indicating a significant rise in holiday travel.

“The peak of the homecoming exodus is expected on Friday (March 28), with high volumes continuing through Saturday (March 29),” Lisye added.

The Transportation Ministry estimates that 146.48 million people will travel for Eid this year, a 24 percent decrease from last year’s 193.6 million travelers.



Jasa Marga is offering a 20 percent discount for travelers during the peak holiday season before and during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The discount will only be available for eight days on several sections of the Trans Java and Trans Sumatra toll roads.

