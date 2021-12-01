Nearly 43,000 Bottles of Fake Engine Oil Seized in Tangerang

Police investigators in plain clothes pose for a photo in front of bottles of fake engine oil seized during a raid in Tangerang, December 11, 2021. (Beritasatu Photo/Chairul Fikri)

Tangerang. Police raided a warehouse in Tangerang just south of Jakarta on Friday evening and seized nearly 43,000 bottles of fake motorcycle engine oil.

A man believed to be the owner of the warehouse was arrested at the scene.

The operation was conducted jointly by personnel from the South Kalimantan Provincial Police and the Tangerang Metro Police over tipoff from motorcycle distributors in Banjarmasin, Tangerang Police Chief Detective Comr. Dadih Permana Putra said.

The fake lubricant oil was packed in plastic bottles carrying brands like AHM, SPX2, and Yamalube commonly used in motorcycle engines.

Dadih said two motorcycle distributors in Banjarmasin, the capital of South Kalimantan, were suspicious about the originality of engine oil used in their maintenance service units and came to the local police.

A man identified by initials IP was later arrested for allegedly supplying fake motorcycle engine oil in the city and further investigation led to the Tangerang warehouse.

"The South Kalimantan Police coordinated with us to launch a raid in the warehouse where we discovered 42,972 bottles of fake oil packed under various brands. We arrested the suspect with initials BS who apparently is the owner of the warehouse," Dadih said.

The criminal detective unit will expand the investigation to identify other suspects and locate the source of the fake engine oil, he added.

Another officer said the warehouse has been disguised as a motorcycle repair center and parts shop.

"The suspect will be flown to the South Kalimantan Police for further investigation and so will the evidence after we received seizure ruling from the Tangerang District Court,” Grand Comr. Attendant Ridwan Raja Dewa said.

