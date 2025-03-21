Nearly a Quarter of Indonesian Journalists Face Terror, Consortium Says

Herman
March 21, 2025 | 8:23 pm
SHARE
Tempo's office receives a package containing a severed pig's head, packed in a cardboard box lined with styrofoam, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Tempo)
Tempo's office receives a package containing a severed pig's head, packed in a cardboard box lined with styrofoam, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Tempo)

Jakarta. Nearly a quarter of Indonesian journalists have faced terror and intimidation, according to the 2024 Journalist Safety Index. The latest case involves Tempo journalist Francisca "Cica" Christy Rosana, who received a severed pig’s head in a package on Wednesday—an act widely condemned as a serious attack on press freedom.

Rosana, who co-hosts the political podcast Bocor Alus Politik, is the second journalist from the show to be targeted. Her colleague, Hussein Abri Dongoran, previously faced intimidation, including vandalism of his vehicle in August and September 2024.

The Safe Journalism Consortium—comprising the Human Rights Working Group (HRWG), Tifa Foundation, and the Nusantara Media Development Association (PPMN)—denounced the incident, calling it a sign of growing authoritarianism and hostility toward the press.

“This is a direct assault on press freedom,” said Tifa Executive Director Oslan Purba, urging the government to guarantee journalist safety. 

Advertisement
Read More:
Activists Condemn Intimidation on Tempo Journalist

PPMN Executive Director Fransisca Ria Susanti warned that unchecked threats against journalists would further erode press freedom. “We do not want journalists and the public to live in fear simply for holding opinions different from the government or for being critical of power,” she said on Friday.

The attack on Tempo coincided with the passage of a controversial military bill, raising concerns over increasing repression. HRWG Executive Director Daniel Awigra said the use of a pig’s head—culturally sensitive in Indonesia—made the crime especially egregious and punishable under anti-discrimination laws.

Indonesia’s press freedom ranking has already fallen to 111 out of 180 countries, with 23 percent of journalists reporting direct threats, 26 percent facing news censorship, and 44 percent being barred from covering certain topics. Press advocates warn that without strong legal action, these numbers will only worsen.

The incident has intensified concerns over Indonesia’s declining press freedom, with calls mounting for authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Tesla Recalls Nearly All Cybertrucks Over Detaching Panel Hazard
Tech 9 minutes ago

Tesla Recalls Nearly All Cybertrucks Over Detaching Panel Hazard

 Tesla recalls over 46,000 Cybertrucks due to a defect that may cause windshield panels to detach while driving, posing a crash risk.
Gov't Cuts Airfare, Toll Fees for 146 Million Eid Travelers
News 33 minutes ago

Gov't Cuts Airfare, Toll Fees for 146 Million Eid Travelers

 Prabowo pledges smooth, affordable Eid travel with lower airfares, toll discounts, and enhanced security for 146M homecoming travelers.
Fore Coffee Targets $23M IPO as Indonesia’s Coffee Market Booms
Business 52 minutes ago

Fore Coffee Targets $23M IPO as Indonesia’s Coffee Market Booms

 Fore Coffee plans a $24M IPO to fund expansion, adding 140 stores in two years as Indonesia’s premium coffee market sees rapid growth.
Nearly a Quarter of Indonesian Journalists Face Terror, Consortium Says
News 1 hours ago

Nearly a Quarter of Indonesian Journalists Face Terror, Consortium Says

 Nearly 25% of Indonesian journalists face terror. Tempo’s Francisca Rosana receives a severed pig’s head in a chilling attack on press freed
Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'
News 1 hours ago

Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'

 Puan Maharani denies tensions between PDIP and Jokowi, calling their ties "always warm" despite his ouster and political rift in 2024.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
1
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
2
World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia
3
Bali to Shut Down Internet, Communications for Nyepi on March 29
4
Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park
5
How Trading Halts Work and Indonesia’s Worst Market Crashes
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED