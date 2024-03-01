Never Too Young to Learn: Government to Introduce Math at Kindergarten

Yustinus Paat
November 6, 2024 | 5:55 pm
Students show the carton milk they are getting as part of the free school meal program trial run at an elementary school in Tangerang on Aug. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Students show the carton milk they are getting as part of the free school meal program trial run at an elementary school in Tangerang on Aug. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta. The Primary and Secondary Education Ministry plans to introduce mathematics at kindergarten as part of efforts to strengthen excellence in education, literacy, numeracy, science, and technology. 

Minister Ombi Abdul Mu'ti mentioned the policy when he presented his six main programs during the first working meeting with Commission IX of the Indonesian House of Representatives at the legislature complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Culture Minister Fadli Zon and Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro.

"First, the strengthening of character education, where we will conduct training, counseling, and value-based education for classroom teachers. Then, improving the competency of guidance counselors and religious teachers, instilling the 7 habits of Indonesian children, appointing guidance counselors, and providing nutritious lunch programs," he said.

The second priority is the 13-year mandatory education program and the equalization of educational opportunities. According to him, the Ministry will implement affirmative actions for education organized by communities, such as learning centers, early childhood education, distance learning, and facilitating volunteer teachers.

"Third, improving the qualifications, competencies, and welfare of teachers. This includes enhancing qualifications to Diploma 4 or Diploma 1 level, as many teachers have not yet met the law's requirements for a minimum Diploma 4 or Diploma 1 qualification," he explained. Additionally, teacher competencies and welfare will be enhanced through certification. He said teacher certification will be announced on the upcoming National Teacher's Day.

The fourth priority program is the strengthening of excellent education, literacy, numeracy, science, and technology. This includes teaching mathematics, science, and technology from an early age.

"We have designed that mathematics education will start from kindergarten. I have already practiced how to teach mathematics to kindergarten students during our first working visit to Palembang, at a kindergarten managed by the Air Force. We chose the Air Force's kindergarten so that Indonesian education will soar high, as high as our airplanes," he explained.

The fifth priority is the fulfillment and improvement of educational infrastructure.

The last program focuses on the development of language and literature, which includes the promotion of the national language, protection of regional languages, internationalizing the Indonesian language, and improving literacy.

"As information, a few weeks ago, during the Language Day celebration on October 28, we presented a major program, namely the sovereignty of the Indonesian language. We are proud and aim to be proficient and advanced in the Indonesian language. We have given awards to public officials who use the Indonesian language correctly and well," he added.

