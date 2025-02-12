New Aceh Governor Vows to Repeal Pertamina’s Fuel Restrictions on Inauguration Day

Banda Aceh. Newly inaugurated Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf vowed on Wednesday to repeal restrictions on the purchase of subsidized vehicle fuels imposed by state-owned energy company Pertamina.

In his first public speech as governor, Muzakir made the bold announcement in front of Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, just minutes after taking his oath in Banda Aceh. His stance could set a precedent for other provinces.

Under Pertamina’s current policy, vehicle owners must register via a mobile app to be eligible to purchase subsidized gasoline Pertalite (priced at Rp 10,000 per liter) and subsidized diesel Biosolar (Rp 6,800 per liter). The transactions require a barcode system to match the registered license plate with the app.

However, Muzakir declared an immediate end to these requirements in Aceh.

"All fuel stations in Aceh must stop requiring barcodes, and everyone is free to refuel without restrictions," he said, arguing that fuel supply should not be an issue in the oil-rich province.

Muzakir, widely known as Mualem, dismissed the barcode policy as impractical, claiming it has created unnecessary problems. He cited an incident where angry motorists attempted to set fire to a gas station in protest against the restrictions.

"For that reason, I have decided to repeal barcode requirements at fuel stations in Aceh," said Muzakir, a former commander of the now-disbanded Free Aceh Movement (GAM).

Pertamina has confirmed that the restrictions apply only to subsidized fuel products. Consumers are still free to purchase non-subsidized fuel at market prices without any limitations. Additionally, motorcycle owners remain exempt from using the app when refueling with subsidized fuel.

