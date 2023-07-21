Friday, July 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

New Ambassador Aims Stronger Economic Ties with Norway

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 20, 2023 | 7:58 pm
SHARE
Newly appointed Indonesian Ambassador to Norway Teuku Faizasyah speaks to reporters in Jakarta on July 20, 2023. Teuku has been serving as Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Newly appointed Indonesian Ambassador to Norway Teuku Faizasyah speaks to reporters in Jakarta on July 20, 2023. Teuku has been serving as Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. The newly appointed Indonesian Ambassador to Norway Teuku Faizasyah said Thursday that he would focus on strengthening bilateral economic ties, while also trying to bring Norwegian investment into Indonesia's new capital city project Nusantara.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo last month named Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesman Teuku Faizasyah as the new Indonesian ambassador to Norway and also accredited to Iceland. The diplomat said he would be putting economic cooperation on top of his priority list during his time in the Nordic country.

"There are relatively no issues between Norway and Indonesia from a political relation standpoint. So I would mainly focus on building bilateral economic partnership," Faizasyah told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday.

The diplomat also plans on making sure that the ongoing bilateral partnerships in energy transition and forest management run smoothly.

Advertisement

When asked about his plans to attract investment to Nusantara, Faizasyah said he would continue his predecessor Todung Mulya Lubis’ work on getting Norway to help Indonesia build a city from scratch in East Kalimantan.

"There have been steps taken [to attract Norwegian investment to Nusantara], including talks on sovereign wealth funds. Norway has one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world," Faizasyah said.

The SWF Institute ranked the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global as the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund by total assets. Data shows the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund’s assets stood at a whopping $1.37 trillion. Followed by China Investment Corporation ($1.35 trillion). 

Government data shows Indonesia-Norway trade amounted to $405.9 million throughout 2022. Bilateral trade in the first five months of 2023 already surpassed those numbers, reaching $441.3 million. 

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi during a visit to Oslo in June, Norway has committed $250 million in climate financing under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). The JETP is a $20-billion climate financing package for Indonesia that brings together wealthy nations and financial institutions as donors. Aside from Norway, countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, and many more are also chipping in this JETP financing to help Indonesia move away from coal-fired power generation. Indonesia and Norway have also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on emission reduction from forestry and other land use (FoLu).

Read More: Grant Portion in $20b JETP Green Pact Still Under Negotiation: Secretariat

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Police Uncover Illegal Kidney Trade Syndicate, Arrest 12 Suspects
News 6 hours ago

Police Uncover Illegal Kidney Trade Syndicate, Arrest 12 Suspects

 At least six Indonesian citizens had their kidneys harvested at a Cambodian hospital. They still suffered fresh wounds when interrogated.
Bureaucratic Reforms Should Leave Impact on People: Gov’t
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Bureaucratic Reforms Should Leave Impact on People: Gov’t

 According to Minister Abdullah Aawar Anas, impactful bureaucratic reforms call for a paradigm shift.
New Ambassador Aims Stronger Economic Ties with Norway
News 12 hours ago

New Ambassador Aims Stronger Economic Ties with Norway

 Newly appointed Indonesian Ambassador to Norway Teuku Faizasyah said he would be putting economic cooperation on top of his priority list.
MAKA Motors Receives $37.6M in Seed Capital
Tech 12 hours ago

MAKA Motors Receives $37.6M in Seed Capital

 The startup was founded jointly by Raditya and Arief Fadillah, former executives of ride-hailing company Gojek.
Gov’t Takes Down Over 11,000 Gambling Websites
News 14 hours ago

Gov’t Takes Down Over 11,000 Gambling Websites

 Online gambling is strictly prohibited in Indonesia under the 2008 law on electronic information and transactions.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
1
Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
2
Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD
3
Cybersecurity Firm ITSEC Asia Seeks to Raise $7M from IPO
4
China's Xinyi to Invest $11b in Quartz Sand Industry in Batam
5
Putin to Skip BRICS Summit Due to ICC Arrest Warrant
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED