New Army Chief Pledges Neutrality for Upcoming Election

Antara
October 27, 2023 | 2:22 pm
President Joko Widodo, right, inaugurates General Agus Subiyanto, as the Amry Chief of Staff at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo)
Jakarta. General Agus Subiyanto, the recently appointed Army Chief of Staff, made a firm commitment on Friday to uphold strict political neutrality during the forthcoming presidential election.

Since the removal of long-serving President Soeharto in 1998, Indonesia has embraced civilian rule by prohibiting active military and police officers from participating in elections. The country also has dissolved military factions in parliament.

Agus assumed the position of Army Chief just four months before the presidential election. During a ceremony marking the handover of duties from his predecessor, Dudung Abdurachman, at the Army headquarters in Jakarta, he said, "We have communicated to all soldiers that they must maintain a neutral stance and refrain from endorsing any specific candidate."

Two days earlier, following his installation as the Army Chief by the President, Agus announced that the military would assist the police in safeguarding more than 800,000 polling booths across the country.

Born in Cimahi, West Java, Agus graduated from the Military Academy in 1991 and has held key positions, including commander of the presidential security guard.

At 56 years old, Agus has reported personal wealth of Rp 19.3 billion ($1.2 million), primarily consisting of land and buildings, to the Corruption Eradication Commission.

#Politics
