New Basarnas Chief Appointed But Cyber Agency Left Without Leader in Latest Military Rotations

Antara
January 5, 2025 | 11:10 pm
Military Commander General Agus Subiyanto delivers a speech at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Agnes Valentina Christa)
Military Commander General Agus Subiyanto delivers a speech at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Agnes Valentina Christa)

Jakarta. Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto has named Air Vice-Marshal Mohammad Syafii as the new head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) in a recent wave of top-level military rotations.

Syafii, who previously served as an assistant to the Air Force chief of staff, succeeds Air Marshal Kusworo, who is retiring, according to Armed Forces headquarters spokesman Major General Hariyanto.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) is temporarily without a leader after Lieutenant General Nugroho Sulistyo Budi reached the mandatory retirement age.

“The latest decree from the Armed Forces commander doesn’t mention a new head for the BSSN,” Nugroho told Antara news agency on Sunday.

In other notable appointments, Major General Jimmy Ramoz Manalu has been assigned as the commander of the Kasuari Regional Military Command, which oversees eastern Indonesia. He takes over from Major General Haryanto, who has been reassigned as an expert staff member to the Army chief of staff focusing on military personnel welfare.

Brigadier General Maulana Ridwan was promoted to head the military and police bureau of the State Secretariat, an institution that provides critical support to the presidential office.

The decree, signed on Friday, includes rotations, promotions, and replacements involving 101 high-ranking officers -- 62 from the Army, 31 from the Air Force, and eight from the Navy.

