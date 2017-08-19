New Boring Machine Starts Working on Jakarta's MRT Phase 2 Project

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, third left, speaks during the tunnel boring machine launch event on Thursday. (Antara Photo/Muchlis Jr)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi' Widodo has launched a new tunnel boring machine, or TBM, for deployment on Jakarta's mass rapid transit phase 2A project on Thursday, marking a key milestone for a track that will connect the downtown with the capital's old area in the north.

"We know that in 2019 the construction has been completed and has been operating for phase 1 from Lebak Bulus to the HI Roundabout. And, today, we will start from the HI Roundabout to Kota," Jokowi said at the launch ceremony.

MRT phase 2A project will consist of seven stations covering two segments, namely the first segment from the HI Roundabout Station to Harmoni Station and the second segment from Harmoni Station to Kota Station.

"We also hope that phase 2B can also be continued from Kota to West Ancol," he said.

Jokowi said the government would continue to encourage the sustainability of providing modern, comfortable, and integrated transportation, especially in Jakarta.

He also instructed that a feasibility study for the East-West Line be completed immediately to complement the current track covering the capital's north to south axis.

MRT Jakarta President Director William Sabandar hopes that the existence of MRT public transportation can facilitate community mobility while reducing pollution in Jakarta.

"We hope that traffic jams in Jakarta will decrease, people will use public transportation more, of course, Jakarta will go to a pollution-free city," William said.

Accompanying President Jokowi at the event were Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Indonesia Kanasugi Kenji, and Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan.