New Coach Patrick Kluivert Wants to Deliver Immediate Results and Impact

Jakarta. Dutch-born head coach Patrick Kluivert vowed on Sunday to deliver immediate results and make a significant impact on the Indonesian football team as he embarks on the challenging task of qualifying Indonesia for the next World Cup.

During his public introduction at the Mulia Hotel in Jakarta aired by BTV, Kluivert expressed confidence in his ability to handle the high expectations surrounding his appointment. “I like pressure,” he said. “When under pressure, I can really perform quite well.”

Indonesia is currently third in Group C of the World Cup qualifying round in Asia, tied on points with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China but holding a slight advantage on goal difference. Japan leads the group with 16 points, followed by Australia in a distant second with seven points, just one point ahead of the chasing pack. Each team has four matches remaining.

“We have a four-year plan, but I'll build it up in two phases. The first phase is to have an immediate impact and deliver results,” Kluivert said. He has signed a two-year contract with the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), with options for extension.

PSSI Deputy Chairman Zainudin Amali said earlier the main reason to hire a Dutch coach is to facilitate smooth communication within the national team, which is heavily composed of naturalized players, many of whom hail from the Netherlands.

However, Kluivert emphasized the importance of prioritizing local talent to foster national pride and connect with Indonesian fans.

“I think the local players are at the heart of Indonesia. The other players are, of course, super important, but we need to focus on the local players and evaluate their quality. It’s crucial to have the heart of Indonesia represented in the team,” he said.

While he admitted to having limited information about Indonesian players, Kluivert remained optimistic about their potential. “I’m confident we can elevate them to a different level. They can become better players, and I’m 100 percent sure about that,” he noted.

Kluivert’s coaching career spans several high-profile roles. After retiring as a prolific striker, he transitioned into coaching and held positions such as assistant coach for the Dutch national team under Louis Van Gaal, helping guide the team to a third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He also served as the head coach for Curaçao, leading them to improved performances in international competitions, and as the academy director for Paris Saint-Germain, where he focused on developing young talent.

Additionally, Kluivert worked as an assistant coach for various clubs and served as technical director for FC Barcelona, where he was responsible for shaping the club’s future through its famed youth academy, La Masia.

