New KPK Chairman Vows to Continue Anti-Graft Busts

The Jakarta Globe
December 16, 2024 | 6:38 pm
Commissioners of the Corruption Eradication Commission, from left: Johanis Tanak, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, Setyo Budiyanto, Fitroh Rohcahyanto, and Agus Joko Pramono, pose for a photo at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Antara Photo)
Jakarta. The newly appointed chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Setyo Budiyanto, vowed on Monday to continue the commission’s hallmark practice of catching corruption suspects red-handed, a method that has garnered public praise in the past.

This approach, however, has faced criticism from some lawmakers and legal experts, who argue that it is less effective in recovering state assets.

Setyo, who was inaugurated earlier in the day alongside four new commissioners by President Prabowo Subianto, emphasized that anti-graft raids would remain part of the KPK’s strategy when necessary.

“What’s the point of granting us the authority to wiretap suspects if we cannot use it to make arrests?” Setyo said after the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta.

A 57-year-old police general, Setyo last served as the inspector general at the Agriculture Ministry. He briefly worked at the KPK in 2021 as the director of investigation.

Among the four commissioners serving as his deputies is Johanis Tanak, an incumbent who has openly opposed anti-graft raids. During last month’s selection process, Johanis argued that such operations violate the Criminal Procedure Code and should be abolished. He even stated that if he became KPK chairman, he would immediately strip the commission of its authority to arrest suspects.

The other three commissioners are:

  • Fitroh Rohcahyanto: A senior prosecutor with 11 years of experience at the KPK, where he rose to the position of director of prosecution.
  • Ibnu Basuki Widodo: A veteran judge who most recently held an administrative role at the Supreme Court.
  • Agus Joko Pramono: A graduate of the State Accounting Institute (STAN) who previously served as deputy chairman of the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK).

Setyo’s leadership marks the start of a five-year tenure for the new KPK team, which is tasked with maintaining the agency’s reputation and effectiveness in combating corruption in Indonesia.

