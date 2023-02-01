New PSSI Execs Told to Create National Football Blueprint

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Monday told the freshly picked executives of the Indonesian Football Association, or PSSI, which includes two of his ministers, to design a blueprint for the well-beloved sport.



This blueprint should also define the short-term, medium-term, as well as long-term goals for Indonesian football.



Jokowi told the association’s top brass that he was aware that improving the country’s football was not an easy task.



“This is our favorite sport. So I would like to especially request for a well-thought blueprint for both the long term and midterm,” Jokowi said when meeting the PSSI committee at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday.



At a post-meeting presser, PSSI pledged to devise the blueprint at Jokowi’s behest.



“We are committed to making this football blueprint immediately. If God is willing, we wish to show that the new committee will give our all for Indonesian football,” PSSI chairman Erick Thohir said.



According to Erick, the government is ready to back PSSI up to build the necessary training camp for the national team.



“As well as the necessary infrastructure such as the football pitches for international championships. And if possible, the permit for the football match is issued three months before the football season,” Erick, who is also the current state-owned enterprise minister, said.



The National Police have pledged to strengthen the "football mafia" taskforce in a bid to combat match-fixing.



“Improving our football calls for all hands on deck, not just the government but also the football community. We are currently pushing for a presidential instruction that could help encourage football programs for students, just like other countries,” Erick said.



PSSI’s vice chairs, namely Sports Minister Zainudin Amali and Ratu Tisha Destria, were present at the meeting. Also attending the meeting were all twelve members of the PSSI executive committee.