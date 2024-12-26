New Rule Forces Gov’t Officials to Have Fewer Foreign Trips

Antara
December 26, 2024 | 4:16 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto waves as he departs from Jakarta to head to Cairo for D-8 Summit on Dec. 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
President Prabowo Subianto waves as he departs from Jakarta to head to Cairo for D-8 Summit on Dec. 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has just adopted a new rule that forces its employees, including ministers, to go on fewer foreign trips in a bid to save state money.

The rules -- inked by State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi -- are directed to President Prabowo Subianto’s ministers and regional heads. The new policy also came a few weeks after Prabowo told his ministers to halve their international trips over the next five years. This way, Indonesia would be able to save $1.5 billion in state spending. Prabowo said at the time that Indonesia spent up to $3 billion each year to send its officials abroad.

According to state news agency Antara, the freshly announced regulation only allows government officials to make business trips abroad for “highly urgent” matters. The trips are also only approved if they are directly related to the national priority programs. Only 5 individuals can take part in investment missions. They may add more people, but it has to be proportionate. The same limit applies for bilateral or multilateral hearings, although two more individuals may join the trip if it involves cross-organization working groups.

“The new policy states that any government official who travels abroad for work purposes must request approval seven days before their departure. They also have to attach documents such as the work reference framework, confirmation of attendance from the foreign organization, and details on the financing,” Antara reported Thursday.

The traveling official has to submit a report after their trip no later than two weeks after returning. Anyone who goes abroad for business trips without Prabowo’s approval will be subject to administrative consequences and other sanctions.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jakarta Appeal Court Upholds Justice Gazalba’s Graft Conviction and Adds Jail Time
News 33 minutes ago

Jakarta Appeal Court Upholds Justice Gazalba’s Graft Conviction and Adds Jail Time

 Gazalba was previously acquitted of all charges three times before the Corruption Eradication Commission won a court order for his retrial.
New Rule Forces Gov’t Officials to Have Fewer Foreign Trips
News 2 hours ago

New Rule Forces Gov’t Officials to Have Fewer Foreign Trips

 Earlier this month, President Prabowo Subianto revealed that Indonesia would spend up to $3 billion each year to send its officials abroad.
Why Durian Is Loved, Hated, and Highly Prized
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Why Durian Is Loved, Hated, and Highly Prized

 Durian, the 'king of fruits,' is as polarizing as it is nutritious. Learn why this pungent delicacy captivates some and repels others.
Voice-Controlled Robotics: Shaping the Future of Oil and Gas Operations
Opinion 3 hours ago

Voice-Controlled Robotics: Shaping the Future of Oil and Gas Operations

 Explore how robotics and large language models (LLMs) are revolutionizing the oil and gas industry by enhancing efficiency and safety.
Japan Airlines Hit by Cyberattack, Delays Over 20 Flights During Holiday Travel Rush
News 4 hours ago

Japan Airlines Hit by Cyberattack, Delays Over 20 Flights During Holiday Travel Rush

 Japan Airlines faced a cyberattack during the year-end holiday season, delaying over 20 domestic flights.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct
1
Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct
2
Bali Police Announce Traffic Management Plan for Christmas and New Year Rush
3
Police Seize Rp 2.5 Billion from Officers Accused of Extorting Malaysian Concertgoers in Jakarta
4
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Named Corruption Suspect: Source
5
BNNP Bali Raids Alleged 'Sex Party' and Drug Use in Canggu, Detains Foreign Nationals
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED