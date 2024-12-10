New TransJabodetabek Bus Route Links Blok M and PIK 2

Jakarta. A new TransJabodetabek bus route connecting two of Jakarta’s key tourism hubs—Blok M in South Jakarta and Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang, Banten—officially began operations on Thursday, offering a much-needed transport alternative for residents and visitors traveling between the two bustling areas.

The route was inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung and Banten Deputy Governor A. Dimyati Natakusumah at a launch event attended by local officials and transportation stakeholders.

“This will likely become one of the most popular routes due to the high number of visitors to PIK 1 and PIK 2,” said Pramono. “As of April, there were 1.4 million recorded visits to PIK, showing just how high the mobility to and from this area is.”

Blok M is known for its shopping centers, culinary spots, and vibrant nightlife, while PIK and PIK 2 have grown into major coastal tourism destinations, featuring waterfront promenades, cafes, and entertainment complexes. The new route connects these two lifestyle and tourism districts directly via bus.

The new route, officially designated as T31, spans 72.8 kilometers and serves 12 stops from Terminal Blok M to Tokyo Riverside Selatan in PIK 2. Buses will operate daily from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a fleet of 20 buses assigned to the route.

To encourage ridership, a tiered fare system has been introduced. Passengers boarding between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. will be charged Rp2,000 per trip, while those traveling between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. will pay Rp3,500. The average travel time ranges from 165 to 180 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

Governor Pramono expressed optimism that the new service will help shift commuter preferences from private vehicles to public transport.

“This is part of our ongoing effort to promote public transportation,” he said. “We also want to extend our appreciation to the Banten government for their support and coordination in launching several new routes.”

The T31 route includes the following stops:

Blok M Terminal (Line 5), ASEAN Masjid Agung, Senayan Bank DKI, Gerbang Pemuda Barat, Petamburan, Buddha Tzu Chi, Pantai Pasir Putih, Thamrin CBD, Spring Ville, and Tokyo Riverside Selatan.

