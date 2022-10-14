Newly-Appointed East Java Police Chief Arrested over Drug: Lawmaker

Jakarta. Newly-appointed East Java Police Chief Insp. General Teddy Minahasa was arrested for alleged illegal use of drugs on Friday, only four days after his appointment, a lawmaker said.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo has yet to comment on the report but his office said he will speak in a press conference later today.

Teddy, who was the police chief in West Sumatra before his new assignment, is slated to replace Insp. General Nico Afinta who came under public scrutiny following the deadly crush that killed at least 131 people after a football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in the East Java town of Malang on October 1.

Listyo announced the replacement in a surprise memo on Monday.

The news about Teddy's arrest was first confirmed by Ahmad Sahroni, the deputy chairman of the House of Representatives Legal Commission.

"As far as I’m concerned, the news is accurate. It’s allegedly about drug offense," Sahroni told reporters.

“Let’s wait for the official confirmation from the National Police headquarters.”

Separately speaking, a National Police spokesman said that the police chief will brief the media on the matter this afternoon.