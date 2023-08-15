Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets

Ilham Oktafian
August 15, 2023 | 3:58 pm
A police officer shows a rifle seized from a suspected militant during a news conference at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Stevani Wijaya)
A police officer shows a rifle seized from a suspected militant during a news conference at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Stevani Wijaya)

Jakarta. The National Police disclosed on Tuesday that a suspected militant arrested in a recent operation in Bekasi had been orchestrating plans to carry out attacks on police and military installations.

The individual, identified as DE, 28 years old, was an employee of the state-run railway company KAI. During a raid at his residence in Bekasi the previous day, law enforcement authorities seized 18 firearms, ammunition, and a personal computer.

At his residence in the Pesona Anggrek Harapan housing complex, investigators also discovered a flag bearing the emblem of global terrorist network the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"He has undergone [paramilitary] training with the intent of attacking the Brimob headquarters and pre-identified military posts," said Aswin Siregar, spokesperson for the National Police's counterterrorism unit, Detachment 88, during a press conference in Jakarta.

Brimob refers to another specialized unit within the police known as the Mobile Brigade.

Aswin said that DE had pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2014 and subsequently became an employee of KAI two years later. The police are expanding their investigation to identify potential additional suspects related to the case.

"Anyone implicated within the network of terrorism will be confronted by law enforcement," said Aswin.

