Nine Dogs Rescued After Owner’s Death Confirmed to Be from Illness, Not Mauling

Agung Dharma
April 14, 2025 | 8:40 pm
A Surabaya Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) officer evacuates nine dogs suspected of scavenging their deceased owner at Jl. Rungkut Harapan, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Beritasatu/com/Agung Dharma)
Surabaya. Nine dogs rescued from a Surabaya home in East Java are recovering and awaiting adoption after an autopsy confirmed their owner died of illness, not a dog attack, as initially feared.

The body of Yohanes Alexander Stevanus de Fretes, 52, was discovered last Friday in his bedroom on Jl. Rungkut Harapan with severe injuries to his head and face. Initial reports sparked concern that he may have been mauled by his pets. However, the victim’s family has since clarified that autopsy results confirmed Yohanes died from tuberculosis-related complications before the dogs began scavenging.

“My brother had long suffered from tuberculosis and was deeply devoted to his dogs,” said Henry de Fretes. “He often slept with them and treated them like family.” Henry said he became suspicious when he heard only barking from Yohanes’ room. Upon breaking down the door, he found his brother deceased, surrounded by their dogs.

The Surabaya Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) evacuated ten local-breed dogs from the home using sedation. The animals were then transferred to the care of a local dog lovers community. One of the dogs was a puppy, and three of the six females were found to be pregnant.

Anna Cahyo, a member of the Surabaya dog lovers group, said the animals initially showed signs of trauma from the sedation and the emotional distress of losing their owner. “They’re now in good physical condition but are still under recovery,” she said on Monday.

The group has launched an adoption program for nine of the dogs, requiring that prospective adopters be animal lovers committed to their long-term care.

The Surabaya Animal Husbandry Office is currently overseeing the dogs' quarantine and monitoring their health. The case has been closed by police, who confirmed there was no foul play involved.

