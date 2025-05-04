Nine Indonesians Blocked from Unauthorized Hajj Trip via Medan Airport

Panji Satrio
May 24, 2025 | 2:02 pm
Indonesian hajj pilgrims get ready to make the mandatory umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 2, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Indonesian hajj pilgrims get ready to make the mandatory umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 2, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Medan. North Sumatra. Immigration authorities at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan blocked an attempt by nine Indonesian citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage using improper documentation on Thursday.

The individuals intended to enter the kingdom using work visas rather than the required Hajj visas, officials said.

Uray Avian, Head of the Medan Class I Special Immigration Office, said the travelers were flagged after giving conflicting statements during interviews at the immigration checkpoint.

“Some claimed they were going on vacation to Malaysia, while others said they were heading for work. These inconsistencies prompted further investigation,” Uray said in a statement released Saturday.

Read More:
Immigration Stops 264 Indonesians Attempting Hajj with Invalid Visas

Upon deeper inspection, authorities discovered that although the travelers were booked on the same flight, they were unfamiliar with one another, raising suspicions of third-party involvement.

"Two of the individuals admitted to being travel agents who had arranged for the other seven to perform Hajj using work visas,” Uray explained. “This is a clear violation, as the pilgrimage must be undertaken with the proper visa.”

Immigration officers immediately halted the group’s departure and secured their documents and electronic devices as evidence for further investigation.

Uray also urged the public to remain vigilant against offers to perform Hajj through unofficial channels.

“Choosing unofficial routes may jeopardize one’s safety and peace of mind. We urge pilgrims to patiently wait for the official process to ensure their legal rights and protections,” he concluded.

