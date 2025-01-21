Nissan, Toyota Among Major Brands to Withdraw Ads from Fuji TV Over Sex Scandal

Tokyo. Dozens of major Japanese companies have pulled their commercials from Fuji Television following allegations that company officials attempted to cover up a sex scandal involving one of Japan's most famous TV hosts.

The scandal centers around Masahiro Nakai, a former member of the popular boy band SMAP, who is now a well-known host at Fuji and other Japanese networks. Nakai has been linked by local media to an alleged sexual assault at a party reportedly organized by one of Fuji TV’s staff members.

In December, the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that Nakai had settled a sexual assault claim for 90 million yen ($580,000) with a woman involved in the incident at a 2023 dinner party. Nakai acknowledged the settlement over “a trouble,” but denied any use of violence.

Although the scandal did not initially result in a widespread withdrawal of advertisements, many companies began pulling their ads and replacing them with public service announcements following a Friday news conference by Fuji TV. The conference sparked criticism for the company’s lack of transparency and contrition over the matter.

Major sponsors, including automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp., cosmetics maker Shiseido, retailer Seven & I Holding Co., and life insurer Meiji Yasuda, have announced they are pulling their advertisements from Fuji TV. Local media reports say more than 50 companies have followed suit.

Nissan confirmed on Tuesday that it had pulled its ads and would monitor developments before deciding on further actions.

During Friday’s press conference, Fuji TV President Koichi Minato apologized, acknowledging that the company had been aware of the issue for about six months prior to the Shukan Bunshun report. Minato said Fuji TV would investigate the matter but maintained that he believed his employees had not done anything wrong. Fuji TV also apologized for the trouble caused to its advertisers but did not provide further details.

The latest edition of Shukan Bunshun, published Thursday, quoted an unnamed female Fuji announcer who alleged that a senior company official involved in the 2023 dinner party had arranged similar parties for Nakai and other Fuji TV staff members.

The company only publicly announced an inquiry after criticism from one of its largest shareholders, Rising Sun Management, which demanded a full investigation and appropriate actions. Rising Sun is an affiliate of US investment management firm Dalton Investment.

This scandal comes amid a wave of sexual assault cases in Japan's entertainment industry, including widespread abuse by the now-defunct Johnny & Associates talent agency, which managed SMAP and other boy bands. In 2023, the agency admitted to the sexual abuse of hundreds of boys and young men by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

