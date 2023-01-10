No Big Announcement in PDI-P’s Golden Jubilee

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the 50th anniversary of the ruling party at the Jakarta International Expo building on January 10, 2023. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDI-P, made no big announcement during its 50th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday despite previous promises by party executives that there would be a big surprise which many anticipated as the naming of a presidential candidate.

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri kept the question in the balance and even mocked those who expect her to reveal the party’s nominee during the very important occasion.

The former president said as the chairwoman she has full authority to decide who the party’s candidate is and that it’s just not the right moment for her to do so.

"People are waiting for [the PDI-P candidate] but there is none now, it’s my business," Megawati told the gathering at the Jakarta International Expo building.

"This is the ceremony for our 50th anniversary so people put a bet on ‘who the Madame will announce [as a presidential candidate]’,” Megawati said to applause from the audience.

"But not even your applause can persuade me to announce,” she responded jokingly.

The PDI-P is the only party with enough seats in the House of Representatives to nominate its own presidential candidate and its long-time member, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, has been leading in all major presidential polls in recent months.

Megawati said that without the nomination from PDI-P, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo wouldn’t have been elected president.

The president, who was present among honorary guests, said Megawati had actually chosen a presidential candidate who would run for the 2024 election, but she is still waiting for the perfect timing to make the big announcement.

She has also picked the candidate in a meticulous manner, according to Jokowi.

“Megawati did not buckle under pressure [to rush the announcement], even though she already has the candidate's name. We are all patiently waiting for Megawati to announce at a time that she has carefully calculated,” he added.