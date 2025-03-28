No Indonesian Victim in Myanmar, Thailand’s Powerful Quake

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Friday that there were no reports of Indonesian victims in the powerful quake that had just rocked Myanmar and Thailand so far.

A 7.7-magnitude quake struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon local time. The tremors were also felt across neighboring Thailand, including its capital Bangkok. The disaster was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

Foreign Ministry’s citizen protection director Judha Nugraha told reporters that the Indonesian Embassy in Myanmar’s Yangon immediately kept in touch with the local authorities to identify any Indonesian victims after the quakes.

“Some Indonesian citizens in Mandalay have reported that they are safe and sound. There are around 250 Indonesians in Myanmar,” Judha said.

As of March 15, Thailand is home to 2,379 Indonesians.

“We have also not received any report of Indonesians in Thailand falling victim to the earthquake. … We advise people to watch out for aftershocks and contact the hotline in case of emergency,” Judha said.

Indonesian Embassy in Yangon Hotline: +95 9 503 7055

Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok Hotline: +65929031103

