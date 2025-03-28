No Indonesian Victim in Myanmar, Thailand’s Powerful Quake

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 28, 2025 | 7:51 pm
SHARE
Rescuers walk at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Rescuers walk at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Friday that there were no reports of Indonesian victims in the powerful quake that had just rocked Myanmar and Thailand so far.

A 7.7-magnitude quake struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon local time. The tremors were also felt across neighboring Thailand, including its capital Bangkok. The disaster was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

Foreign Ministry’s citizen protection director Judha Nugraha told reporters that the Indonesian Embassy in Myanmar’s Yangon immediately kept in touch with the local authorities to identify any Indonesian victims after the quakes.

“Some Indonesian citizens in Mandalay have reported that they are safe and sound. There are around 250 Indonesians in Myanmar,” Judha said.

Advertisement

As of March 15, Thailand is home to 2,379 Indonesians.

“We have also not received any report of Indonesians in Thailand falling victim to the earthquake. … We advise people to watch out for aftershocks and contact the hotline in case of emergency,” Judha said.

Indonesian Embassy in Yangon Hotline: +95 9 503 7055

Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok Hotline:  +65929031103

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Offers Help for Quake-Hit Myanmar, Thailand
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Offers Help for Quake-Hit Myanmar, Thailand

 President Prabowo Subianto says Indonesia "stands ready" to provide support after a powerful earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand.
Indonesia Sees Export Opportunities in US ‘Eggflation’
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Export Opportunities in US ‘Eggflation’

 A bird flue outbreak has soared egg prices in the US and this presents an export opportunity for Indonesia, the Agricultural Ministry says.
Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children
Tech 4 hours ago

Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

 The new regulation requires parental or teacher approval for children to access social media platforms.
No Indonesian Victim in Myanmar, Thailand’s Powerful Quake
News 5 hours ago

No Indonesian Victim in Myanmar, Thailand’s Powerful Quake

 A 7.7-magnitude quake had struck Myanmar in the afternoon local time. The tremors were also felt across the neighboring Thailand.
The Latest: Major Earthquakes Strike Myanmar and Thailand
News 5 hours ago

The Latest: Major Earthquakes Strike Myanmar and Thailand

 The quake struck in the early afternoon, sending people streaming out of buildings and seeking shelter anywhere they could find.
News Index

Most Popular

Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
1
Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
2
Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims "Malicious Slander"
3
Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring
4
Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join
5
Indonesia Asks China to Help Fund Giant Sea Wall Project
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED