No Indonesian Victim in New York Flooding ​​​​​

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry recently announced that there were no Indonesians who fell victim to the flash flooding in New York City.

The US’ most populous city on Friday suffered from record-setting rainfall, flooding its subways and streets. The heavy rainfall delayed 1,000 flights at the JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports. New York City Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday following the floods. The emergency status also applies to the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions.

“Our consulate general in New York has coordinated with the local authorities and Indonesian communities. To date, there is no Indonesian victim in the flash flooding,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry wrote in a press statement on Sunday night.

“We advise Indonesians to exercise caution and stay updated on the information disseminated by the local authorities. Contact 911 and our consulate general office’s hotline +1 347 806 9279 in case of emergency,” the press statement reads.

