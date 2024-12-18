No Indonesians Among Victims of Vanuatu Earthquake, Embassy Confirms

Jakarta. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday, causing significant damage in the South Pacific island nation. The epicenter was located at a depth of 57 kilometers, approximately 30 kilometers west of Port Vila, the country's largest city.

The earthquake, which struck just before 1:00 p.m. local time, was followed by a magnitude 5.5 aftershock. Tremors were felt throughout the afternoon and evening. The disaster claimed 14 lives and injured more than 200 people.

Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that no Indonesian citizens were among the victims. The Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Canberra, which oversees Indonesian citizens in Vanuatu, immediately coordinated with local authorities and the Indonesian community there.

"So far, there is no information about any Indonesian citizens being affected by the earthquake in Vanuatu," said Judha Nugraha, Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens Protection at the ministry on Wednesday.

According to KBRI Canberra, 48 Indonesians currently live and work in Vanuatu, most as ship crew members. All have been confirmed safe.

“The KBRI Canberra team continues to communicate with Vanuatu authorities and monitor developments, including any further impact from the earthquake,” Judha added.

The earthquake caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including two large reservoirs that supply clean water to the local population. In response, the Vanuatu government declared a state of emergency in the affected areas and imposed a curfew to maintain order.

A near-total telecommunications collapse meant people struggled to confirm their relatives' safety. Some providers began to reestablish phone service but connections were patchy.

Internet service had not been restored because the submarine cable supplying it was damaged, the operator said.

International humanitarian organizations, including the Red Cross, have mobilized to provide emergency aid. The Red Cross called for urgent needs such as medical services, temporary shelters, clean water, and food supplies.

The Indonesian government assured continued monitoring of the situation and readiness to assist Indonesians if needed. “We urge the Indonesian community in Vanuatu to remain vigilant and follow local authorities’ instructions. If assistance is required, they can immediately contact the KBRI Canberra hotline,” Judha said.

As of Wednesday, aftershocks continued to rattle Vanuatu. The Indonesian government remains on standby for any emergencies requiring further action.

