No Issue with Prabowo’s Plans to Open Ties with Israel: Gov’t

Thomas Rizal
May 30, 2025 | 1:06 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto kicks off Middle East tour from Jakarta on April 9, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto kicks off Middle East tour from Jakarta on April 9, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. A senior diplomat recently said that there was no issue with President Prabowo Subianto’s intention of opening up ties with Israel.

When hosting French President Emmanuel Macron, Prabowo unveiled Indonesia’s plans to establish diplomatic relations with Israel on one condition: Israel recognizes Palestinian statehood. The statement sparked public discourse on social media, many were startled by the change of Indonesia’s foreign policy direction. Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestinian independence.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat recently said that Indonesia had always stood firm on the two-state solution. This is a proposed framework aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It envisions the establishment of two separate states for Palestine and Israel living side by side within recognized borders. 

“When it comes to Palestinian independence, the most feasible is the two-state solution. So it’s already crystal clear, … if we have already achieved a two-state solution, what else should we worry about?” Roy said in a talk show with news broadcaster Beritasatu TV. 

Advertisement

Prabowo’s statement also does not mean Jakarta will sacrifice its pro-Palestinian principles for economic benefits, according to Roy.

“We would definitely refuse if Israel offers us economic cooperation as long as we establish diplomatic ties, because Israel has not recognized Palestinian independence,” he said.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, Indonesia and Israel are still engaging in trade. Government data showed that Indonesia-Israel trade amounted to $237.2 million in 2024, up from $187.7 million the previous year.

Read More:
Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says


 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

No Issue with Prabowo’s Plans to Open Ties with Israel: Gov’t
News 5 hours ago

No Issue with Prabowo’s Plans to Open Ties with Israel: Gov’t

 When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Indonesia has always supported the two-state solution, the Foreign Affairs Ministry says.
Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour
News May 29, 2025 | 12:34 pm

Macron Concludes Indonesia Visit with Borobudur Tour

 French President Emmanuel Macron ends his Indonesia trip with a visit to Borobudur Temple, joined by President Prabowo Subianto.
Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says
News May 28, 2025 | 2:18 pm

Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says

 Prabowo unveiled the plans during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Indonesia Wants Papua New Guinea to Join ASEAN, But There Are Obstacles in the Way
News May 28, 2025 | 12:47 pm

Indonesia Wants Papua New Guinea to Join ASEAN, But There Are Obstacles in the Way

 President Prabowo Subianto wants ASEAN to recruit Papua New Guinea, but Port Moresby is not even located in Southeast Asia.
Macron Arrives at Palace to Meet Prabowo, Visits Include Borobudur and Military Academy
News May 28, 2025 | 10:50 am

Macron Arrives at Palace to Meet Prabowo, Visits Include Borobudur and Military Academy

 As many as 3,000 school children greeted the French politician.
Prabowo: China Is Indonesia’s Strategic Partner in Trade and Technology
Business May 25, 2025 | 7:38 am

Prabowo: China Is Indonesia’s Strategic Partner in Trade and Technology

 Prabowo described Chinese businesspeople as committed and willing to align with Indonesia’s values and socio-economic conditions.
Prabowo Praises China’s Consistent Support for the Palestinian People
News May 25, 2025 | 6:39 am

Prabowo Praises China’s Consistent Support for the Palestinian People

 Prabowo further asserted that Indonesia-China cooperation should go beyond economic interests.
Indonesia Already Spends $184.8 Million on Kids' Meals
Business May 23, 2025 | 4:21 pm

Indonesia Already Spends $184.8 Million on Kids' Meals

 For this year alone, the government has set aside Rp 71 trillion of state money to serve the meals, but is open to raising the budget.
Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank
News May 23, 2025 | 1:58 pm

Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

 Israel is facing widespread condemnation after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the West Bank.
Prabowo Vows Energy Reform, Threatens to Fire Officials Blocking Investment
Business May 22, 2025 | 10:03 am

Prabowo Vows Energy Reform, Threatens to Fire Officials Blocking Investment

 Prabowo pushes energy reform, threatens to fire slow officials, backs new investments to slash $40B annual import bill.

The Latest

PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting
News 15 minutes ago

PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting

 PSSI chief Erick Thohir vows to purge nepotism in scouting as Indonesia prepares to host 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.
Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal
News 34 minutes ago

Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal

 The gov’t welcomes a top court ruling mandating universal free basic education, including for private schools serving the poor.
Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue
News 1 hours ago

Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue

 Macron and Hegseth open Asia’s top security forum in Singapore, tackling China’s assertiveness, Ukraine war impact, and regional flashpoints
Jakarta Tourist Attractions See Visitor Surge During Ascension Day Long Weekend
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Jakarta Tourist Attractions See Visitor Surge During Ascension Day Long Weekend

 Ancol, Ragunan, and TMII saw a surge in visitors as Jakartans opted for local getaways during the Ascension Day long weekend.
U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea
News 3 hours ago

U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea

 Group J is predicted to be one of the most competitive groups. South Korea, the 2020 champions, are the top seed.
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
5
GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED