No Issue with Prabowo’s Plans to Open Ties with Israel: Gov’t

Jakarta. A senior diplomat recently said that there was no issue with President Prabowo Subianto’s intention of opening up ties with Israel.

When hosting French President Emmanuel Macron, Prabowo unveiled Indonesia’s plans to establish diplomatic relations with Israel on one condition: Israel recognizes Palestinian statehood. The statement sparked public discourse on social media, many were startled by the change of Indonesia’s foreign policy direction. Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestinian independence.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat recently said that Indonesia had always stood firm on the two-state solution. This is a proposed framework aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It envisions the establishment of two separate states for Palestine and Israel living side by side within recognized borders.

“When it comes to Palestinian independence, the most feasible is the two-state solution. So it’s already crystal clear, … if we have already achieved a two-state solution, what else should we worry about?” Roy said in a talk show with news broadcaster Beritasatu TV.

Prabowo’s statement also does not mean Jakarta will sacrifice its pro-Palestinian principles for economic benefits, according to Roy.

“We would definitely refuse if Israel offers us economic cooperation as long as we establish diplomatic ties, because Israel has not recognized Palestinian independence,” he said.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, Indonesia and Israel are still engaging in trade. Government data showed that Indonesia-Israel trade amounted to $237.2 million in 2024, up from $187.7 million the previous year.





