No Megaphone Diplomacy: Jokowi to Meet Zelensky, Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a virtual public forum hosted by think-tank Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia on May 27, 2022. (JG Screenshot)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is slated to visit Ukraine and Russia later this month to initiate peace talks between the warring countries ahead of the G20 Summit, the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Jokowi will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky before continuing his trip to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a media briefing streamed live on the ministry’s YouTube account.

Indonesia holds the presidency of G-20, of which Russia is a member. There have been growing calls from other members to boycott the Indonesian summit should Putin attend.

“The upcoming visit will be conducted under an abnormal circumstance as we know the situation is very complicated,” Retno said.

“Despite the challenging situation and the complexity of problems, as the G20 president and a member of the Champion Group of the Global Crisis Response Group, President Jokowi chooses to contribute, not to stay silent,” she added.

Indonesia opted not to employ the “megaphone diplomacy” to make sure that the bigger goal of restoring world peace can be achieved, she said.

Retno said the war in Ukraine hampers global economic recovery from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and causes grave food, energy, and financial crises.

“Developing countries and low-income countries are the hardest hit by the current crises,” she said.

Retno didn’t mention the date of what will potentially become historic visits by the Indonesian president but said they will be conducted after the G7 Summit in Germany on June 26-27.

Jokowi is invited to the summit as one of the G7 partners along with India, Senegal, Argentina, and South Africa.