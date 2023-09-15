Friday, September 15, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

No More Java-Centric: Civil Servants in Remote Areas to Get Faster Promotion

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 14, 2023 | 11:21 pm
SHARE
Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas, left, speaks as B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, center, and Tangerang Regent Ahmed Zaki Iskandar look on during the Investor Daily Roundtable in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas, left, speaks as B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, center, and Tangerang Regent Ahmed Zaki Iskandar look on during the Investor Daily Roundtable in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The government on Thursday promised faster promotion for civil servants willing to serve in remote areas to address the country's Java-centric public employee composition.

Many civil servants -- including doctors and teachers -- are going out of their way to avoid being assigned to Indonesia’s remote areas. This caused the civil servant distribution to be heavily concentrated in Java: the world's most populous island and the home to Southeast Asia's largest metropole Jakarta. And this will inevitably lead to inequitable development.

According to Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas, the government is currently working on a civil service bill to attract more public servants into remote regions, among others.

This includes enabling civil servants in underdeveloped regions to climb the career ladder much faster.

Advertisement

“We are mulling granting civil servants who serve in the remote regions to have faster promotions compared to when they are in Java. It takes 4 years for a civil servant to get promoted in Java. But the waiting time will be just 2 years if they serve in the underdeveloped regions,” Azwar Anas said at the Investor Daily Round Table forum in Jakarta on Thursday evening.

“This will motivate the civil servants [into staying in the remote areas]. It is not just idealism that we need to think of. This is about their future,” Azwar Anas said.

Indonesia saw 170,000 vacant posts in its remote areas in 2021.

The minister revealed that some civil servants would try staying in the less developed regions for a year before lobbying for a relocation.

"It is tough to find a specialist or teacher in Papua and Maluku, among others. … They would apply as a doctor in Papua and stay there for about a year. They will then lobby hard for a reassignment to Java," Azwar Anas said.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

No More Java-Centric: Civil Servants in Remote Areas to Get Faster Promotion
News 5 hours ago

No More Java-Centric: Civil Servants in Remote Areas to Get Faster Promotion

 Indonesia saw 170,000 vacant posts in its remote areas in 2021.
Jokowi Says Hyundai-LG's EV Battery Plant in Indonesia is Southeast Asia's Largest
Business 9 hours ago

Jokowi Says Hyundai-LG's EV Battery Plant in Indonesia is Southeast Asia's Largest

 The EV battery factory will have an installed capacity of 30 GWh.
SOEs' Market Valuation Reaches $143 Billion: Minister
Business 13 hours ago

SOEs' Market Valuation Reaches $143 Billion: Minister

 Erick Thohir said SOEs have a combined capital of Rp 3,200 trillion and a market valuation of Rp 2,200 trillion.
Sydney Blanketed by Smoke for 4th Day 
News 15 hours ago

Sydney Blanketed by Smoke for 4th Day 

 The controlled burning of fuel loads in the surrounding landscapes of Sydney began on Sunday.
Indah Kiat to Acquire 3 Million SQM of Land for New Paper Factory in Karawang
Business 15 hours ago

Indah Kiat to Acquire 3 Million SQM of Land for New Paper Factory in Karawang

 A previous filing dated March 31 revealed that the land purchase agreement with these two companies is valued at Rp 247.93 billion.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ex-Military Chief Andika Perkasa Joins Ganjar's Presidential Campaign Team
1
Ex-Military Chief Andika Perkasa Joins Ganjar's Presidential Campaign Team
2
Indonesia, Three Other Nations Become Bridge Builders at G20 India Summit: Minister
3
G77 Must Say No to Being Proxy for Any Powers: Indonesia
4
Prosecutors Seek 10.5-Year Prison Term for Lukas Enembe
5
France Orders Apple to Withdraw iPhone 12 
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED