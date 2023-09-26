Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 26, 2023 | 6:30 pm
SHARE
From left: Presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo, and Anies Baswedan. (Beritasatu)
From left: Presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo, and Anies Baswedan. (Beritasatu)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Tuesday that people should refrain from fighting one another despite rooting for different presidential candidates as Indonesia gets closer to the 2024 election. 

Three politicians -- Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, and Defense Minister Pranowo Subianto – are currently vying for the presidential post.

As tension heats up, Jokowi warns about divisions in the society. According to Jokowi, tension during the political year is normal. However, it should not lead to cracks in the society. The differences in opinions must also not hinder with the development progress in the villages.

“If you want to vote for Prabowo, go ahead. If you wish to pick Anies, go ahead. If you choose Ganjar, go ahead. It is normal to have differences in opinions. No need to make a fuss. Winning or losing in an election is normal,” Jokowi said at a Muslim association Parmusi gathering on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jokowi even told the crowd that it would be impossible to have all three candidates win the election. 

“We cannot let people still fight over these things, especially when a candidate already wins later, and all three of the candidates are already having coffee and dining together. We will always go through this democratic process every five years,” Jokowi said.

Ganjar Pranowo is the presidential candidate for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) of which Jokowi is a cadre. Anies, who got the National Democratic Party or Nasdem’s backing, has picked Muhaimin Iskandar as his running mate. Both Prabowo and Ganjar have not announced their vice presidential candidates.

Prabowo is the chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), and had lost to Jokowi in the past two presidential elections.

The General Election Commission (KPU) reported that as many as 204.8 million Indonesians would cast ballots in the 2024 presidential race. Indonesians will vote for their next president on February 14.

Read More:
Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua to Hold Rights Issue
Business 19 minutes ago

Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua to Hold Rights Issue

 The price for the new stock issuance has yet to be disclosed but the company said on Tuesday it expected to raise nearly Rp 9.5 trillion.
KB Bukopin’s Mobile Banking KBstar Records Hundreds New Customers at SMTOWN Live
Special Updates 2 hours ago

KB Bukopin’s Mobile Banking KBstar Records Hundreds New Customers at SMTOWN Live

 KB Bukopin recently integrated all its existing digital platforms, namely KB Bukopin Mobile Banking, SMS Banking, and Wokee.
No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​
News 2 hours ago

No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​

 The differences in opinions on who should be the next Indonesian president must not lead to cracks in the society, according to Jokowi.
Pertamina Seeks to Be Market Leader in Indonesia’s Carbon Trading
Business 5 hours ago

Pertamina Seeks to Be Market Leader in Indonesia’s Carbon Trading

 PNRE is in charge of becoming the trader within the Pertamina Group, according to Nicke as Indonesia launches its carbon exchange.
South Korea Vows to Retaliate Against Any North Korean Provocations 
News 5 hours ago

South Korea Vows to Retaliate Against Any North Korean Provocations 

 The show of force comes as concerns grow that North Korea is seeking Russian help in expanding its nuclear arsenal.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
1
TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
2
Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
3
Indonesia Imposes $100 Price Floor for Imported Goods Sold in E-Commerce
4
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
5
Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED