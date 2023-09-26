No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Tuesday that people should refrain from fighting one another despite rooting for different presidential candidates as Indonesia gets closer to the 2024 election.

Three politicians -- Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, and Defense Minister Pranowo Subianto – are currently vying for the presidential post.

As tension heats up, Jokowi warns about divisions in the society. According to Jokowi, tension during the political year is normal. However, it should not lead to cracks in the society. The differences in opinions must also not hinder with the development progress in the villages.

“If you want to vote for Prabowo, go ahead. If you wish to pick Anies, go ahead. If you choose Ganjar, go ahead. It is normal to have differences in opinions. No need to make a fuss. Winning or losing in an election is normal,” Jokowi said at a Muslim association Parmusi gathering on Tuesday.

Jokowi even told the crowd that it would be impossible to have all three candidates win the election.

“We cannot let people still fight over these things, especially when a candidate already wins later, and all three of the candidates are already having coffee and dining together. We will always go through this democratic process every five years,” Jokowi said.

Ganjar Pranowo is the presidential candidate for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) of which Jokowi is a cadre. Anies, who got the National Democratic Party or Nasdem’s backing, has picked Muhaimin Iskandar as his running mate. Both Prabowo and Ganjar have not announced their vice presidential candidates.

Prabowo is the chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), and had lost to Jokowi in the past two presidential elections.

The General Election Commission (KPU) reported that as many as 204.8 million Indonesians would cast ballots in the 2024 presidential race. Indonesians will vote for their next president on February 14.

