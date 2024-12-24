No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl

Jakarta. Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin on Thursday firmly denied rumors that he had submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto, amid heightened scrutiny and ongoing anti-corruption investigations led by his office.

"I'm not resigning," Burhanuddin told reporters at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta. “My position is the prerogative of the president, and I have not submitted any resignation.”

The rumors, which began circulating on social media, surfaced as the AGO continues to gain national attention for its aggressive pursuit of major corruption cases -- often targeting powerful political and business figures, including an active minister and senior judges.

Burhanuddin, 70, has served as Indonesia’s top prosecutor since October 2019, when he was appointed by former President Joko Widodo at the start of his second term.

Once seen as operating in the shadow of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the AGO under Burhanuddin has emerged as a formidable anti-graft institution, launching headline-grabbing investigations into state-owned enterprises, high-ranking officials, and influential business leaders.

Among its most notable moves was the prosecution of former Communication Minister Johnny Plate, the first active cabinet member to be charged by the AGO. Johnny is now serving a 15-year sentence for corruption.

The AGO has also uncovered large-scale scandals involving state insurers, mining companies, and palm oil producers, resulting in demands for restitution amounting to hundreds of trillions of rupiah.

Currently, prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption involving a Rp 10 trillion ($615 million) laptop procurement program at the Education Ministry, further expanding the institution’s high-profile caseload.

While it is customary for incoming presidents to appoint new attorneys general, President Prabowo has opted to retain Burhanuddin in the role. In a show of support, Prabowo recently issued a circular instructing the military to help safeguard prosecutors’ offices across the country.

Under Indonesian law, the AGO has independent authority to initiate corruption investigations and make arrests -- without needing to wait for a referral from the National Police.

