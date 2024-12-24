No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
June 5, 2025 | 4:04 pm
SHARE
FILE - Sanitiar Burhanuddin poses for a photo after he is installed as the new attorney general at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 23, 2019. (Antara Photo/Wahyu Putro)
FILE - Sanitiar Burhanuddin poses for a photo after he is installed as the new attorney general at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 23, 2019. (Antara Photo/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta. Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin on Thursday firmly denied rumors that he had submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto, amid heightened scrutiny and ongoing anti-corruption investigations led by his office.

"I'm not resigning," Burhanuddin told reporters at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta. “My position is the prerogative of the president, and I have not submitted any resignation.”

The rumors, which began circulating on social media, surfaced as the AGO continues to gain national attention for its aggressive pursuit of major corruption cases -- often targeting powerful political and business figures, including an active minister and senior judges.

Burhanuddin, 70, has served as Indonesia’s top prosecutor since October 2019, when he was appointed by former President Joko Widodo at the start of his second term.

Advertisement

Once seen as operating in the shadow of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the AGO under Burhanuddin has emerged as a formidable anti-graft institution, launching headline-grabbing investigations into state-owned enterprises, high-ranking officials, and influential business leaders.

Read More:
AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry

Among its most notable moves was the prosecution of former Communication Minister Johnny Plate, the first active cabinet member to be charged by the AGO. Johnny is now serving a 15-year sentence for corruption.

The AGO has also uncovered large-scale scandals involving state insurers, mining companies, and palm oil producers, resulting in demands for restitution amounting to hundreds of trillions of rupiah.

Currently, prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption involving a Rp 10 trillion ($615 million) laptop procurement program at the Education Ministry, further expanding the institution’s high-profile caseload.

Read More:
Judge Stashed $360,000 in Bribe Money Under Mattress, AGO Reveals

While it is customary for incoming presidents to appoint new attorneys general, President Prabowo has opted to retain Burhanuddin in the role. In a show of support, Prabowo recently issued a circular instructing the military to help safeguard prosecutors’ offices across the country.

Under Indonesian law, the AGO has independent authority to initiate corruption investigations and make arrests -- without needing to wait for a referral from the National Police.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl
News 8 minutes ago

No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl

 Prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption involving a Rp 10 trillion laptop procurement program at the Education Ministry.
AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry
News May 27, 2025 | 5:51 am

AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry

 “There are strong indications of a conspiracy in the procurement process,” Harli said at a press conference in Jakarta.
Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case
News Mar 6, 2025 | 12:20 pm

Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case

 Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong is indicted for allegedly causing Rp 578 billion in state losses through an illegal sugar import scheme.
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
News Feb 26, 2025 | 10:14 am

AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal

 The AGO is investigating oil tycoon Mohammad Riza Chalid in a $11.9 billion Pertamina corruption scandal.
Financial Settlement Not Recognized by Anti-Corruption Law: AGO
News Dec 24, 2024 | 5:56 pm

Financial Settlement Not Recognized by Anti-Corruption Law: AGO

 While financial settlements are allowed in cases such as unpaid customs taxes, this approach does not extend to corruption.

The Latest

Indonesia, Australia Reaffirm Economic Cooperation on OECD Sidelines
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Indonesia, Australia Reaffirm Economic Cooperation on OECD Sidelines

 The two sides also discussed the implications of global tariff policies, including the recent US proposal for a universal 10 percent tariff.
Indonesia, Australia to Hold Joint Air Force Exercise in Morotai
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia, Australia to Hold Joint Air Force Exercise in Morotai

 Both countries are also in talks to hold naval drills in Morotai, which was a military base for the Allied Forces during the World War II.
Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years

 The OECD represents about 75 percent of global trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI).
Four Offshore Islands Recently Awarded to North Sumatra Have Oil and Gas Potential
News 4 hours ago

Four Offshore Islands Recently Awarded to North Sumatra Have Oil and Gas Potential

 Masinton dismissed rumors suggesting the islands would be sold or granted to private entities.
Indonesia Talks of Digital Investment at OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Indonesia Talks of Digital Investment at OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

 Indonesia has been seeking entry into the OECD, short for Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
1
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
2
World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
3
Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs
4
Indonesia on Alert as Prabowo Responds to COVID-19 Uptick
5
OECD Cuts Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7 Percent
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED