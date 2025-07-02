North Korean Man Crosses Heavily Fortified Border to South Korea

Associated Press
July 4, 2025 | 4:21 pm
SHARE
A North Korean military guard post, loudspeaker, top left, and South Korean army soldiers, bottom right, are seen from Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A North Korean military guard post, loudspeaker, top left, and South Korean army soldiers, bottom right, are seen from Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Seoul. An unidentified North Korean man crossed the heavily fortified land border separating the two Koreas and is in South Korean custody, the South’s military said Friday.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military identified and tracked the individual near the central-west section of the military demarcation line and conducted a “guiding operation” before taking the person into custody Thursday night.

It said authorities plan to investigate the border crossing and did not immediately say whether they view the incident as a defection attempt.

The Joint Chiefs said it notified the US-led United Nations Command about the incident and had not detected any immediate signs of unusual military activity by the North.

Advertisement

According to the Joint Chiefs, a South Korean military team approached the unarmed North Korean man after detecting him and, after identifying themselves as South Korean troops, guided him safely out of the mine-strewn Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

Border tensions have flared in recent months as the two Koreas traded Cold War-style psychological warfare, with North Korea sending thousands of trash-filled balloons toward the South and South Korea blasting anti-Pyongyang propaganda through loudspeakers.

Since taking office last month, South Korea’s new liberal President Lee Jae Myung has made efforts to rebuild trust with North Korea, halting the frontline loudspeaker broadcasts and moving to ban activists from flying balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the border.

In April, South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel about 10 North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the military demarcation line. The South’s military said the soldiers returned to North Korean territory without incident and that the North didn’t return fire.

In June last year, North Korean troops crossed the border three times, prompting South Korea to fire warning shots. Experts suggested these crossings may have been accidental, occurring as North Korean troops added anti-tank barriers, planted mines and carried out other work to bolster border defenses amid escalating tensions between the Koreas.

Diplomacy between the war-divided Koreas has derailed since the collapse of denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang in 2019, which prompted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to accelerate the expansion of his military nuclear program and threaten nuclear conflict toward Washington and Seoul. South Korea’s previous conservative government responded by strengthening its combined military exercises with the United States and Japan, which the North condemned as invasion rehearsals.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

North Korean Man Crosses Heavily Fortified Border to South Korea
News 3 hours ago

North Korean Man Crosses Heavily Fortified Border to South Korea

 A South Korean military team guided him safely out of the mine-strewn Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.
North Koreans Swim and Play at a Beach Resort Touted as a Boost for Tourism
News Jul 2, 2025 | 1:37 pm

North Koreans Swim and Play at a Beach Resort Touted as a Boost for Tourism

 The Wonsan-Kalma eastern coastal tourist zone is at the heart of leader Kim Jong Un’s push to boost tourism as a way to improve the economy.

The Latest

Malaysian National Among Missing After Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait
News 39 minutes ago

Malaysian National Among Missing After Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait

 Malaysian national Fauzey Bin Awang is among those missing after the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry sank in the Bali Strait.
Mt. Semeru Hikers Now Required to Wear RFID Trackers for Safety
Lifestyle 54 minutes ago

Mt. Semeru Hikers Now Required to Wear RFID Trackers for Safety

 Mt. Semeru hikers must now wear RFID trackers for safety, following a Brazilian hiker’s death on Mt. Rinjani and search challenges.
Junior Prosecutor Drowns in Asahan River While Chasing Corruption Suspect
News 1 hours ago

Junior Prosecutor Drowns in Asahan River While Chasing Corruption Suspect

 The suspect nearly drowned but was rescued and is now in custody at the district attorney’s office for questioning.
Barito Renewables Inaugurates Five Star Energy Geothermal Projects
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Barito Renewables Inaugurates Five Star Energy Geothermal Projects

 Barito Renewables Energy (BREN) inaugurates five geothermal power plant projects by its subsidiary, Star Energy Geothermal.
Jakarta Cancels Car-Free Night at Sudirman-Thamrin Over Traffic Concerns
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Jakarta Cancels Car-Free Night at Sudirman-Thamrin Over Traffic Concerns

 Jakarta cancels its car-free night and Muharram Festival 2025, citing traffic concerns, despite preparations at the Hotel Indonesia circle.
News Index

Most Popular

Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
1
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
2
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
3
Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
4
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
5
Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED