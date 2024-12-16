North Sumatra Takes Administrative Control of Four Islands Formerly Under Aceh

Ihsan Syahreza
May 30, 2025 | 1:41 am
This aerial photo, taken on May 10, 2025, shows islets near West Sumatra. (Antara Photo/Iggoy el Fitra)
Medan. The central government has officially reassigned four islands previously under Aceh’s jurisdiction to the administrative authority of North Sumatra Province, North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution confirmed on Thursday.

The islands -- Lipan, Panjang, Mangkir Gadang, and Mangkir Ketek -- are now under the governance of North Sumatra following a decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“There are no overlapping territorial claims as some have suggested,” Bobby said during a press briefing in Medan. “All technical and administrative matters have been discussed between the provinces, and the decision complies with existing regulations and legal frameworks.”

Bobby added that it is not unusual for provincial or municipal borders to be adjusted, recalling a similar case during his tenure as mayor of Medan involving border talks with neighboring Deli Serdang.

While the islands’ transfer is now official, the process of updating administrative records for residents is still ongoing.

“The four islands are now legally part of North Sumatra, but I can’t yet confirm whether all residents have updated their ID cards to reflect the change,” he said.

The provincial government is currently assessing the islands’ economic potential, including possible natural resources or tourism value, Bobby added.

