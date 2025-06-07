North Sumatra’s Public Works Chief Named Corruption Suspect Over Road Project Scandal

Medan. Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has officially named Topan Obaja Putra Ginting, the head of the Public Works and Public Housing Agency of North Sumatra, as a suspect in a corruption case linked to several road construction projects in the province.

Topan, 42, along with four other suspects, was detained for an initial period of 20 days, following a KPK raid in Mandailing Natal Regency, officials announced on Saturday.

Topan is a career civil servant within the North Sumatra provincial government, having previously held multiple positions, including sub-district head (camat) of Medan Tuntungan.

“The KPK will detain six suspects -- TOP, RES, HEL, KIR, and RAY -- for the first 20 days starting from June 28,” said Asep Guntur Rahayu, KPK’s Director of Investigations, during a press conference in Jakarta, referring to the suspects by their initials.

Of the five charged, three are provincial government officials, while two are from private companies, KPK confirmed.

The arrests stem from the KPK’s ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving road construction projects in North Sumatra and other related contracts.

During the sting operation on Thursday night, KPK detained seven individuals, but two were released due to insufficient evidence.

Separately, Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo expressed his full support for the anti-graft agency’s investigation.

“I won’t cover up anything. This is a harsh wake-up call for me, even though I only learned about this from media reports,” Dody said in Jakarta.

“I fully appreciate the KPK and the Attorney General’s Office for helping safeguard the integrity of our national infrastructure development,” he added.

