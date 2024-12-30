Norwegian Man Found Dead in River in West Sumatra

Delfi Neski
April 26, 2025 | 12:51 pm
Tourists enjoy the natural beauty of Sijunjung Regency, West Sumatra, while navigating the area on rubber boats. Despite its proximity to Padang City, the varied topography of Sijunjung Regency, characterized by hills and rolling terrain, poses challenges for internet connectivity. (Beritasatu.com/Delfi Neski)
Tourists enjoy the natural beauty of Sijunjung Regency, West Sumatra, while navigating the area on rubber boats. Despite its proximity to Padang City, the varied topography of Sijunjung Regency, characterized by hills and rolling terrain, poses challenges for internet connectivity. (Beritasatu.com/Delfi Neski)

Padang, West Sumatra. A 71-year-old Norwegian man was found dead in the Nagari Pangkalan River on Friday, after reportedly falling off a bridge while cycling.

Residents of Nagari Pangkalan in Limapuluh Kota regency discovered the body of Kieland Gabriel Wilhelm floating in the river. His bicycle was found nearby, leading authorities to suspect he fell from a 2.5-meter-high bridge while cycling.

Andi Wijaya, a rescuer with the Padang Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), said local residents spotted the body while heading to their fields early in the morning and immediately alerted authorities.

Read More:
Dutch Citizen Found Dead at His Home in Bali
An initial examination by medical personnel from a nearby community health center revealed a torn wound on the victim's ear, along with abrasions and bruises on his left shoulder.

The body was transported to Bhayangkara Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Local police have contacted the Norwegian Consulate to coordinate the repatriation of Wilhelm's remains.

