Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules

February 24, 2025 | 9:38 pm
Indonesian immigration officers escort BG (third left), a 41-year-old Norwegian tourist, at Ngurah Rai International Airport on Feb. 20, 2025, before his deportation for violating Mount Agung hiking regulations. (Balipuspanews.com)
Indonesian immigration officers escort BG (third left), a 41-year-old Norwegian tourist, at Ngurah Rai International Airport on Feb. 20, 2025, before his deportation for violating Mount Agung hiking regulations. (Balipuspanews.com)

Singaraja. Indonesian immigration authorities have deported a 41-year-old Norwegian tourist, identified as BG, for violating hiking regulations on Mount Agung in Bali.

According to Hendra Setiawan, head of the Singaraja Immigration Office, BG attempted to enter the mountain's hiking area without a local guide, despite clear regulations requiring one. On-site officials warned him about the rule, and although he even took a photo of a banner outlining the prohibition, he proceeded with his climb.

"After receiving the report, we immediately deployed a team to secure the foreign national and conduct further investigation," Hendra said on Monday.

BG had entered Indonesia on Feb. 2, 2025, through Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali using a visa on arrival (VOA). His actions were found to be in violation of a circular issued by the Forestry and Environmental Agency, which bans solo hikes on Mount Agung due to extreme weather risks.

As a result, BG was subjected to administrative immigration sanctions, including deportation and a travel ban. He was deported on Feb. 20, on AirAsia X flight D7799 to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"The deportation and travel ban on foreign nationals who violate Indonesian laws reflect our commitment to upholding immigration regulations," Hendra said.

To reinforce compliance, authorities have installed warning signs at Mount Agung’s hiking access points, reminding both foreign and local climbers of the mandatory guide requirement.

"We hope these regulations are followed to prevent any accidents or incidents resulting from unguided hikes," Hendra added.




 
Indonesia Seeks to Repatriate 270 Citizens Rescued from Online Scam Centers in Myanmar
