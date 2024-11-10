Not Original Idea: Ahmad Luthfi Proposes Gov’t Salaries for Central Java Farmers

The Jakarta Globe
November 10, 2024 | 11:11 pm
SHARE
Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi, second left, and his running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen, right, listen to their consultants during a debate in Semarang, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi, second left, and his running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen, right, listen to their consultants during a debate in Semarang, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)

Semarang. Gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi and his running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen vowed to provide salaries for farmers in Central Java as an incentive for the youths who considered working in the agriculture sector if they win the provincial election on November 27.

However, the idea didn’t originally come from the candidate pair -- it was first announced by Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman who plans to implement the program at the national level.

In an interview with B-Universe Media Holdings last month, the minister said he planned to offer a minimum monthly salary of Rp 10 million to any “millennial generation” farmer working under the government’s food security program.

During the debate in Semarang on Sunday evening, Taj Yasin did mention that their plan would require collaboration with the central government.

Advertisement

"We have a program called ‘salary for millennial farmers’ through close collaboration with the central government," Taj Yasin said. 

In addition, the candidate pair will establish vocational schools specializing in agriculture in certain regencies including including Grobogan, Sragen, Klaten, and Magelang to attract the youth to work in the sector and innovate for better quality agricultural products. 

“Not to mention capital incentives for agribusinesses and support for market network development,” he said.

Zulkifli, a spokesperson for the candidates, clarified after the debate that the central government originally planned the farmers’ salary program.

"Farmers’ salary is a national program but we plan to improve the implementation in Central Java,” Zulkifli said. “The young generation is very reluctant to do farming jobs so we expect the program to become a stimulus.” 

Tags:
#Politics #Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Paris to Deploy 4,000 Police Officers for France-Israel Soccer Match Following Amsterdam Violence
News 4 hours ago

Paris to Deploy 4,000 Police Officers for France-Israel Soccer Match Following Amsterdam Violence

 Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people.
Not Original Idea: Ahmad Luthfi Proposes Gov’t Salaries for Central Java Farmers
News 11 hours ago

Not Original Idea: Ahmad Luthfi Proposes Gov’t Salaries for Central Java Farmers

 The program was first announced by Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman who plans to implement the program at the national level.
Andika Promises Internet Connections Across Entire Central Java
News 11 hours ago

Andika Promises Internet Connections Across Entire Central Java

 He explained that reliable internet access would enable farmers and fishermen to utilize e-commerce platforms to market their products.
Indonesia Wins ASEAN Futsal Championship after Beating Vietnam
News 11 hours ago

Indonesia Wins ASEAN Futsal Championship after Beating Vietnam

 Indonesia earned a spot in the final after a 5-1 triumph over Thailand, the most successful team in the competition with 16 titles.
Anies Baswedan Distances Himself from New Party Established in His Name
News 12 hours ago

Anies Baswedan Distances Himself from New Party Established in His Name

 The new party has been using Anies’ image in its fundraising materials, including campaign flyers and banners, to solicit donations.
News Index

Most Popular

Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
1
Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
2
Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip
3
Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers
4
President Prabowo Disbands Job Creation Law Task Force
5
President Prabowo Starts China Visit with Bilateral Talks on Strengthening Ties
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED