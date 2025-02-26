Nothing Wrong with Having Many Jokowi's Ministers in Cabinet: Prabowo

Jayanty Nada Shofa
February 26, 2025 | 7:36 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto (center) launches Indonesia's first gold bullion services in Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2025. Standing next to him are Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left) and State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir (second right). Both used to be Jokowi's ministers. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
President Prabowo Subianto (center) launches Indonesia's first gold bullion services in Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2025. Standing next to him are Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left) and State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir (second right). Both used to be Jokowi's ministers. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto said Wednesday that there was nothing wrong with having many of his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's ministers in his cabinet.

He even said that replacing Jokowi's ministers would be unnecessary if they continue to do a good job. 

When Prabowo assumed power a few months ago, the retired army general made an expected move to set up a cabinet with many returning ministers. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani were reappointed to the same ministerial posts. The same goes for State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir. This was somewhat unsurprising as Prabowo had vowed to continue Jokowi's policies when he ran for president. The promise of continuity had also helped Prabowo secure a landslide victory in the February 2024 election. 

Prabowo has just launched Indonesia's first-ever gold bullion banks, something that he said had taken over four years to prepare. In other words, the preparatory work had already been underway when Jokowi was still in office.

Advertisement

These gold bullion banks -- which would be managed by the state-run pawnbroker Pegadaian and sharia bank BSI -- are expected to add Rp 245 trillion or nearly $15 billion to Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP). Prabowo, too, credited Jokowi for the bullion services' launch, even saying that he should have invited the latter to the ceremony.

"I must thank you, Mr. Jokowi. ...The ones who have worked hard [for this launch] are him [Jokowi] and his ministers. Even though I have many of his ministers working for me now," Prabowo said to which the audience broke into a loud laughter.

"If the team is strong, why replace them [its members]? You can change the manager, but if the players are great, we can continue to pick them as long as they are strong. If they are not strong enough, then they can step down. I think they [Jokowi's ministers] are still strong," Prabowo said.

The president added that having a strong team -- despite reusing past ministers -- was crucial for "Indonesia's victory".

Prabowo's Merah Putih ("Red and White") cabinet is not only large in size but also comes packed with familiar faces. It comprises 48 ministers, five minister-level senior government officials, and 59 deputy ministers.

Under Prabowo, seasoned businessman Rosan Roeslani continues to be at the helm of the investment ministry and now has just secured a new job as the boss of Indonesia's second sovereign wealth fund Danantara. Chairmen of parties that had backed Prabowo in the previous presidential race also had their share, some even got promoted to even more strategic positions.

National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman Zulkifli Hasan was Jokowi's trade minister and he returned to the government to lead the newly established food affairs ministry -- a key position as Prabowo tries to deliver his Herculean campaign promise of feeding nearly 83 million students and expectant mothers free nutrient-rich meals.

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono -- the son of Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono -- now leads the coordinating ministry of infrastructure. Agus, popularly known as AHY, is the incumbent leader of the Democratic Party and was the spatial planning minister under Jokowi. The Merah Putih cabinet includes returning Energy Minister and Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia. Golkar's senior member Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has also been Indonesia's industry minister since Jokowi's second term began in 2019.

Nothing Wrong with Having Many Jokowi's Ministers in Cabinet: Prabowo
(From left to right) Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, and Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto have a conversation before a presidential press conference in Jakarta on Feb. 17, 2025. All three used to be Jokowi's ministers. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

The bullion banking services' launch was just a few days after Prabowo established the much-awaited Danantara. Prabowo said that Danantara would have $900 billion in assets under management, possibly making it one of the world's largest funds. It will consolidate assets of Indonesian state-run enterprises under its wings. 

"Seems like I have been really blessed. It has not been 200 days since I became president, and I'm already launching many great things," Prabowo said. 

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pertamina Denies Blending Subsidized Gasoline with Pertamax
Business 23 minutes ago

Pertamina Denies Blending Subsidized Gasoline with Pertamax

 Acting CEO Mars Ega Legowo clarified that the company does mix gasoline with an additive to raise its octane number.
Prosecutors Seize Rp 833 Million from Riza Chalid in Pertamina Graft Probe
News 1 hours ago

Prosecutors Seize Rp 833 Million from Riza Chalid in Pertamina Graft Probe

 Riza is a well-known figure in Indonesia’s oil industry, with past ties to prominent politicians.
Nothing Wrong with Having Many Jokowi's Ministers in Cabinet: Prabowo
News 2 hours ago

Nothing Wrong with Having Many Jokowi's Ministers in Cabinet: Prabowo

 Prabowo says there is no need to replace Jokowi's ministers if they continue to do a great job.
Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025
Business 5 hours ago

Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025

 Qatar will invest up to $20 billion to build 1 million apartments in Indonesia starting April 2025.
Indonesia's First Gold Bullion Banks to Boost GDP by Almost $15 Billion
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia's First Gold Bullion Banks to Boost GDP by Almost $15 Billion

 President Prabowo Subianto has just launched Indonesia's first gold bullion banks.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
3
Pertamina Vows Cooperation as Executives Named in $11.9B Corruption Scandal
4
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
5
Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED