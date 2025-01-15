Novak Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record for Most Grand Slam Matches

Melbourne. Novak Djokovic added another milestone to his storied career, surpassing Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam matches played in tennis history. Djokovic reached the record-breaking total of 430 matches during a challenging second-round win at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Serbian star defeated 21-year-old Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2, improving his career Grand Slam record to 379-51, an impressive .881 winning percentage. The match was briefly interrupted by rain before the Rod Laver Arena’s retractable roof was closed.

“Grand Slams are the pillars of our sport. They mean everything for the history of tennis,” Djokovic said after the match. “I’m just blessed to be making another record today.”

Djokovic, already the holder of numerous records once dominated by Federer, has won the most Grand Slam singles titles of any man with 24, ahead of Rafael Nadal’s 22 and Federer’s 20. Federer’s Grand Slam match record of 369-60 (.860 winning percentage) now takes second place to Djokovic’s tally.

Beyond this achievement, Djokovic could add more historic feats in Melbourne. A title at the Australian Open would give him his 25th Grand Slam trophy, an unprecedented accomplishment for any man or woman. It would also mark his 11th Australian Open crown, tying Margaret Court for the most in history, and make him the oldest men’s singles champion in the Open era, surpassing Ken Rosewall’s 1972 record.

The victory would also represent Djokovic’s 100th tour-level title, placing him behind only Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103) in the Open era.

Djokovic's journey at this year’s Australian Open hasn’t been entirely smooth. Both of his matches so far were against Grand Slam debutants, and both extended to four sets. His first-round match was against 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy, ranked 107th. The second round saw him tested by Faria, ranked 125th, who caused trouble during a four-game stretch in the second set.

“He was playing lights-out tennis. … I had to weather the storm,” Djokovic said. “I think I responded very well in the third and, particularly, fourth sets.”

