Novak Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record for Most Grand Slam Matches

Associated Press
January 15, 2025 | 2:44 pm
SHARE
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Jaime Faria of Portugal during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Jaime Faria of Portugal during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Melbourne. Novak Djokovic added another milestone to his storied career, surpassing Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam matches played in tennis history. Djokovic reached the record-breaking total of 430 matches during a challenging second-round win at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Serbian star defeated 21-year-old Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2, improving his career Grand Slam record to 379-51, an impressive .881 winning percentage. The match was briefly interrupted by rain before the Rod Laver Arena’s retractable roof was closed.

“Grand Slams are the pillars of our sport. They mean everything for the history of tennis,” Djokovic said after the match. “I’m just blessed to be making another record today.”

Djokovic, already the holder of numerous records once dominated by Federer, has won the most Grand Slam singles titles of any man with 24, ahead of Rafael Nadal’s 22 and Federer’s 20. Federer’s Grand Slam match record of 369-60 (.860 winning percentage) now takes second place to Djokovic’s tally.

Beyond this achievement, Djokovic could add more historic feats in Melbourne. A title at the Australian Open would give him his 25th Grand Slam trophy, an unprecedented accomplishment for any man or woman. It would also mark his 11th Australian Open crown, tying Margaret Court for the most in history, and make him the oldest men’s singles champion in the Open era, surpassing Ken Rosewall’s 1972 record.

The victory would also represent Djokovic’s 100th tour-level title, placing him behind only Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103) in the Open era.

Djokovic's journey at this year’s Australian Open hasn’t been entirely smooth. Both of his matches so far were against Grand Slam debutants, and both extended to four sets. His first-round match was against 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy, ranked 107th. The second round saw him tested by Faria, ranked 125th, who caused trouble during a four-game stretch in the second set.

“He was playing lights-out tennis. … I had to weather the storm,” Djokovic said. “I think I responded very well in the third and, particularly, fourth sets.”

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

UK Can Help Indonesia Adopt Green Defense Tech as HMS Spey Docks in Jakarta
News 21 minutes ago

UK Can Help Indonesia Adopt Green Defense Tech as HMS Spey Docks in Jakarta

 Prabowo and Keir Starmer had discussed the possibility of working together on more sustainable ways of operating their defense forces.
Bank Indonesia Cuts Key Interest Rate to 5.75 Percent
Business 24 minutes ago

Bank Indonesia Cuts Key Interest Rate to 5.75 Percent

 Bank Indonesia (BI) cuts its benchmark interest rate to 5.75 percent to support economic growth while maintaining stable inflation.
Novak Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record for Most Grand Slam Matches
News 54 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record for Most Grand Slam Matches

 Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer’s record for most Grand Slam matches played, after a second-round victory at the Australia Open.
Kadin Leadership Dispute Ends with Anindya Bakrie’s Inauguration
Business 1 hours ago

Kadin Leadership Dispute Ends with Anindya Bakrie’s Inauguration

 Anindya Bakrie will be officially inaugurated as Chairman of Kadin Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term on Thursday.
Poverty in Indonesia Drops by 1.84 Million People Since 2023
News 2 hours ago

Poverty in Indonesia Drops by 1.84 Million People Since 2023

 Indonesia's poverty rate decreased to 8.57% in September 2024, with 1.84 million fewer poor people since 2023.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
1
Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
2
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
3
Bali Police Bust International Online Prostitution Ring in Canggu, Arrest Two Russians
4
Former Antam Executives Charged in $200 Million Gold Refining Corruption
5
Jakarta Eyes US Tariff Reduction to Shield Key Exports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED