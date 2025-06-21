Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran

Associated Press
June 23, 2025 | 8:25 pm
In this photo released on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, accompanied by high ranked army commanders, speaks in a video call with top commanders of the army, in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran, as portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hang on the wall. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)
In this photo released on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, accompanied by high ranked army commanders, speaks in a video call with top commanders of the army, in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran, as portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hang on the wall. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)

Tel Aviv/Tehran. Israel struck Iranian government targets in Tehran on Monday in retaliation for a barrage of missiles and drones launched by Iran, following US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities the day before.

The Israeli military confirmed it also targeted roads near Iran’s Fordo enrichment facility to impede access. The underground site was among those struck Sunday by the United States using bunker-buster bombs. Israel did not provide further details.

According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, the targets included the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. “The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” the ministry said.

The strikes also hit Palestine Square and other military command centers belonging to the Iranian regime, it said. 

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the strikes aim to pressure Iran’s leadership rather than overthrow it.

The escalation followed a statement by former President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform: “If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change???”

Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize

Nuclear Fears Intensify

In Vienna, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he expected “very significant damage” at the Fordo facility following the US strikes.

“Given the explosive payload utilized ... very significant damage ... is expected to have occurred,” Grossi said.

Iran described the US strikes on Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan as a dangerous escalation, warning that Washington had crossed “a very big red line.”

Iranian officials, including Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, claimed that nuclear material had been removed from the sites in advance. Grossi told the IAEA’s board of governors that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had informed him on June 13 that Iran would take “special measures to protect nuclear equipment and materials.”

“I indicated that any transfer of nuclear material from a safeguarded facility to another location in Iran must be declared,” Grossi said, without noting whether Iran had complied.

Iranian state television said Monday’s attack on Israel was part of “Operation True Promise 3,” targeting Haifa and Tel Aviv. Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

In Tehran, witnesses reported Israeli airstrikes around the capital. State television confirmed a strike hit the gate of Evin Prison. Footage aired showed black-and-white surveillance video of the blast. The prison is known for holding dual nationals and Western detainees and houses units operated by the Revolutionary Guard. It is under both US and EU sanctions.

Iranian Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of the armed forces’ general staff, warned that the US strikes had given Iran a “free hand” to act against American interests in the region. Tens of thousands of U.S. troops are based in the Middle East, many within range of Iranian short-range missiles.

US Officials Say Attacks on Nuclear Sites Are Meant to Force Iran Back to Negotiation Table

International Concerns Rise

The US described Sunday’s strikes as a one-time action to cripple Iran’s nuclear capabilities, though Trump warned of further attacks if Iran retaliated. Mousavi called the strikes a violation of Iranian sovereignty, likening them to an invasion.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Araghchi and condemned the U.S. and Israeli attacks as “absolutely unprovoked aggression.” Russia is one of Iran’s key allies.

Meanwhile, international calls for de-escalation mounted. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and had agreed under a 2015 deal to limit enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. After Trump withdrew from the accord, Iran resumed enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity, close to weapons-grade, and restricted access for international inspectors.

In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc remains “very much focused on the diplomatic solution.”

“The concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge,” Kallas said.

She warned that any move by Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane, would be “extremely dangerous and not good for anybody.”

Following Sunday’s attacks, Iranian officials renewed long-standing threats to potentially block the strait.

#International
