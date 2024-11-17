Number of Suspects in Gambling Syndicate Rises to 22

Medikantyo Adhikresna
November 17, 2024 | 11:16 pm
FILE - A suspect is escorted by police in plain clothes during a raid on a shop in Bekasi, West Java, targeting government officials who facilitate online gambling websites, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/ Fakhri Hermansyah)
FILE - A suspect is escorted by police in plain clothes during a raid on a shop in Bekasi, West Java, targeting government officials who facilitate online gambling websites, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/ Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police have arrested three more suspects in the alleged online gambling ring, bringing the total number of individuals implicated in the case to 22, including 10 government officials.

The latest arrests were made on Saturday, with police saying three more suspects are still at large.

“From the suspects, were seized cellular phones, ATM cards, and banknotes in various currencies worth around Rp 600 million ($37,764),” said Chief Commissioner Wira Satya Triputra, director of criminal investigation with the Jakarta Police.

The three suspects allegedly managed thousands of gambling websites and apps and paid Communication and Digitalization Ministry officials to avoid closure.

The Jakarta Police have arrested 10 ministry officials in connection to the case. They are accused of helping online gambling website operators continue to operate in Indonesia in exchange for bribes in violation of their main task of taking down all gambling sites and apps without exception. 

They have been suspended by Minister Meutya Hafid since police named them suspects.

Earlier this month, the Jakarta Police announced the confiscation of Rp 73.7 billion ($4.7 million) in cash, 16 cars, 11 luxury watches, and various other valuable items from the syndicate.

Investigators also seized two firearms, 34 cellphones, 23 laptops, 20 paintings, 16 PC monitors, 215.5 grams of gold, and a motorcycle from the suspects.

